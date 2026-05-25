Amir And Sultan Of Oman Exchange Eid Greetings

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received on Monday a phone call from Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of the Sultanate of Oman.

At the outset of the call, HH the Amir and Sultan Haitham exchanged greetings on the occasion of the approaching Eid al-Adha.

They discussed the close fraternal relations between the two countries as well as key regional and international developments.

In this regard, the Sultan of Oman commended HH the Amir's role in the current crisis and his efforts to support dialogue and create conditions for reaching peaceful solutions.

HH the Amir and the Sultan of Oman stressed the significance of reaching a solution as soon as possible in order to contribute to maintaining security and stability in the region.