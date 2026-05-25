Kerala Rains: Rough Sea Alert Along Kerala Coast As Heavy Rain And Gusty Winds Continue

Kerala Rains: Kerala is expected to witness heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds over the next few days. Coastal regions remain on alert due to rough sea conditions, while fishing activities have been temporarily banned

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Kerala is likely to experience widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds till May 29. Wind speeds may reach 40 to 50 kmph in several regions.

Yellow alerts have been issued for multiple districts as rain activity is expected to intensify mainly over central and southern Kerala.

Yellow Alert Districts:

May 26, 2026:

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam

May 27, 2026:

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha

According to IMD, isolated heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours is expected in these districts.

Light rain is also likely over parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam during the next few hours.

ALSO READ: Kerala Rains: Orange, Yellow Alerts Issued Across Multiple Districts; Check Forecast

Authorities have prohibited fishing operations along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts till May 27 due to rough weather and strong winds over the Arabian Sea.

The weather department warned that wind speeds could rise to 50 kmph and occasionally touch 60 kmph in coastal regions, making sea conditions dangerous for fishermen.

Special caution alerts have also been issued for:

Tamil Nadu coast

Gulf of Mannar

Kanyakumari region

South Bay of Bengal

Andaman Sea

Maldives region

While Karnataka coast is currently free from fishing restrictions, fishermen have been advised to stay updated with weather bulletins before venturing into the sea.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a rough sea warning for Kerala's coastline from the early hours of May 27 till late night on May 28.

Waves ranging from 0.7 metres to 1.5 metres are expected along several coastal stretches, increasing the risk of sea intrusion and coastal erosion.

The alert covers coastal regions in:

Thiruvananthapuram

Kollam

Alappuzha

Ernakulam

Thrissur

Malappuram

Kozhikode

Kannur

Kasaragod

A separate high-wave alert has also been issued for the Kanyakumari coast, where waves between 1 and 1.5 metres are expected.

Residents living near the coast and fishing communities have been advised to remain alert and avoid venturing close to dangerous sea zones during the warning period.