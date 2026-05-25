Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra Braces For Stormy Weather As IMD Issues Heatwave And Rain Alerts

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is witnessing a sharp change in weather conditions, with the IMD issuing rain, thunderstorm and heatwave alerts across multiple districts. While some regions may receive rainfall and gusty winds

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow heatwave alert for Palghar, Thane and Mumbai in the Konkan region. Temperatures are expected to rise further in these areas over the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, Vidarbha is likely to experience the harshest weather conditions. Red heatwave alerts have been predicted for Amravati, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Wardha districts, where temperatures may reach dangerously high levels. Authorities have advised residents to avoid stepping outdoors during peak afternoon hours.

Apart from the heat alerts, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg may witness changing weather conditions with chances of light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas.

Several districts in Western Maharashtra, including Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Solapur, have been placed under a yellow rain alert. The weather department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning activity and strong gusty winds in these regions.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious during sudden weather changes, especially in open areas and while travelling. The rainfall is expected to bring temporary relief from the ongoing heat, though storm-related disruptions cannot be ruled out.

In the Marathwada region, Beed, Latur and Dharashiv districts have been issued a yellow alert for rainfall and thunderstorm activity.

While no official alert has been declared for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani and Nanded, the IMD has indicated chances of light rainfall in some pockets. Weather experts say the changing atmospheric conditions are creating instability across the state, leading to varied weather patterns in different regions.

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