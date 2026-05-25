Karnataka Rains: Bengaluru Likely To Witness Hailstorms, Heavy Rain Across State

Karnataka Rains: Karnataka is witnessing rapidly changing weather conditions, with India Meteorological Department warning of thunderstorms, hailstorms, gusty winds and widespread rain across several districts, including Bengaluru, over the next week

The weather department has forecast intense pre-monsoon activity across Bengaluru and nearby districts over the next 24 to 48 hours. Several parts of the city are expected to receive thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph. Some areas may also experience hailstorms during the afternoon or evening hours.

Districts such as Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Kolar, Mandya and Chamarajanagar are likely to witness heavy rain along with lightning and gusty winds. After May 27, rainfall activity is expected to continue in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Mysuru districts as well.

While rain and thunderstorms are expected in many regions, parts of North Interior Karnataka continue to experience high temperatures. Bidar recorded the highest temperature in the state at 41.2 degrees Celsius, while Kalaburagi and Vijayapura also remained hot.

At the same time, districts including Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi and Vijayapura are likely to receive heavy rain, hailstorms and strong winds between May 26 and May 27. Wind speeds in some places may touch 50-60 kmph.

Interestingly, temperatures have dropped significantly in a few districts over the last 24 hours. Haveri recorded a fall of more than 6 degrees below normal, while coastal towns like Honnavar and Karwar also experienced cooler conditions.

The coastal belt, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts, is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms from May 26 to May 29.

According to the weather department, the southwest monsoon is gradually advancing and atmospheric conditions are becoming favourable for further progress over parts of the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal and nearby regions in the coming days. This increase in moisture is likely to enhance rainfall activity across Karnataka.

Safety Advisory for Residents

Authorities have urged people to remain cautious during thunderstorms and hailstorms. Residents are advised to stay indoors during severe weather, avoid standing under trees, temporary sheds or hoardings, and unplug electronic appliances during lightning activity.

Motorists have also been asked to park vehicles in safe covered areas if hailstorms begin suddenly. People outdoors should avoid open spaces and isolated trees during lightning strikes.

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