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Azerbaijan Exports Over 8.4B Cubic Meters Of Gas In 4M2026

Azerbaijan Exports Over 8.4B Cubic Meters Of Gas In 4M2026


2026-05-25 10:05:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Azerbaijan exported 8.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas in gaseous state, valued at $2.536 billion, during the period from January through April this year.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee shows that this represents a decrease of $53 million, or 17.3%, in value terms compared to the same period last year. However, in terms of volume, gas exports increased by 256 million cubic meters, or 3.1%.

Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover during January–April of this year amounted to $17.403 billion. This marks an increase of $485 million, or 2.9%, compared to the corresponding period last year.

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Trend News Agency

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