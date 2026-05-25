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Readybid Introduces Adaptive Learning Procurement System To Continuously Improve Hotel Sourcing Performance
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 25 May 2026: ReadyBid today announced the introduction of its new Adaptive Learning Procurement System, designed to continuously improve hotel sourcing outcomes by learning from past procurement activity.
As corporate travel programs generate increasing volumes of sourcing data, organizations are recognizing the importance of using that data not just for reporting, but for continuous improvement. Traditional
procurement systems often rely on static rules and manual adjustments, limiting their ability to evolve over time.
The new system introduces a dynamic learning approach that adapts sourcing strategies based on historical performance.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said learning systems are the future of procurement.
“Procurement should improve with every sourcing cycle,” Friedmann said.“Adaptive learning allows systems to evolve and deliver better results over time.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, the system analyzes past hotel RFP outcomes, supplier performance, negotiation results, and pricing trends.
It identifies patterns that influence successful sourcing outcomes and applies these insights to future procurement activities.
This allows organizations to refine sourcing strategies automatically, improving efficiency, cost control, and supplier engagement.
ReadyBid's dashboards provide visibility into learning insights, enabling procurement teams to understand how the system evolves and how recommendations are generated.
For multinational enterprises, this capability supports consistent improvement across regions while accommodating local variations.
The system also enhances supplier relationships by identifying best-fit partners based on historical performance.
Additionally, it reduces reliance on manual adjustments, allowing procurement teams to focus on strategic initiatives.
“Learning drives progress,” Friedmann added.“When systems adapt, organizations achieve better outcomes.”
ReadyBid expects adaptive learning systems to become a foundational component of enterprise procurement platforms as organizations continue embracing intelligent automation.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid provides hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology designed to help enterprises modernize hotel procurement strategies. Its cloud-based platform enables organizations to manage hotel bidding events, analyze supplier responses, and optimize hotel procurement across global business travel management programs.
For more information, visit or email [email protected].
As corporate travel programs generate increasing volumes of sourcing data, organizations are recognizing the importance of using that data not just for reporting, but for continuous improvement. Traditional
procurement systems often rely on static rules and manual adjustments, limiting their ability to evolve over time.
The new system introduces a dynamic learning approach that adapts sourcing strategies based on historical performance.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said learning systems are the future of procurement.
“Procurement should improve with every sourcing cycle,” Friedmann said.“Adaptive learning allows systems to evolve and deliver better results over time.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, the system analyzes past hotel RFP outcomes, supplier performance, negotiation results, and pricing trends.
It identifies patterns that influence successful sourcing outcomes and applies these insights to future procurement activities.
This allows organizations to refine sourcing strategies automatically, improving efficiency, cost control, and supplier engagement.
ReadyBid's dashboards provide visibility into learning insights, enabling procurement teams to understand how the system evolves and how recommendations are generated.
For multinational enterprises, this capability supports consistent improvement across regions while accommodating local variations.
The system also enhances supplier relationships by identifying best-fit partners based on historical performance.
Additionally, it reduces reliance on manual adjustments, allowing procurement teams to focus on strategic initiatives.
“Learning drives progress,” Friedmann added.“When systems adapt, organizations achieve better outcomes.”
ReadyBid expects adaptive learning systems to become a foundational component of enterprise procurement platforms as organizations continue embracing intelligent automation.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid provides hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology designed to help enterprises modernize hotel procurement strategies. Its cloud-based platform enables organizations to manage hotel bidding events, analyze supplier responses, and optimize hotel procurement across global business travel management programs.
For more information, visit or email [email protected].
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