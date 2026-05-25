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Avantel Limited Secures INR 28.20 Crore Contract From Indian Coast Guard Headquarters For Satcom Products
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 25, 2026: Avantel Limited, a leading provider of technology solutions for the defence and communication sectors, has secured a contract from the Indian Coast Guard Headquarters for the supply, installation, commissioning, and Annual Comprehensive Maintenance of Satcom Products. The total value of the contract is ₹28.20 crore, and the contract is scheduled to be executed by August 2027.
Satcom Products play a critical role in enabling secure and reliable communication across maritime defence operations, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity, surveillance coordination, and mission-critical communication capabilities in challenging operational environments.
The Indian Coast Guard, functioning under the Ministry of Defence, is responsible for safeguarding India's maritime interests, enforcing maritime law, and conducting search and rescue operations. The organisation plays a vital role in coastal security and maritime surveillance across India's territorial waters.
Commenting on the development, Siddhartha Abburi, Director, Avantel Limited, said, "We are pleased to receive this contract from the Indian Coast Guard Headquarters. This order further strengthens our position as a trusted partner in defence communication technologies and reflects the confidence placed in our capabilities to deliver reliable and high-performance Satcom solutions for critical maritime operations."
The order further strengthens Avantel's presence in India's defence and communication technology sector and reflects the company's continued engagement in supplying solutions for defence applications. Avantel remains committed to supporting national initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat by contributing towards strengthening India's self-reliance in defence and communication technologies.
About Avantel Limited
Founded by Dr. Vidyasagar Abburi, Avantel Limited has been a pioneer in strategic communication technologies for over three decades. The company specialises in advanced communication products, satellite communication systems (SATCOM), radar subsystems, Software-Defined Radios (SDRs), electronic warfare components, and network management software. Avantel's innovation-driven approach is rooted in strengthening national security and enhancing India's technological self-reliance across critical defence domains.
Satcom Products play a critical role in enabling secure and reliable communication across maritime defence operations, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity, surveillance coordination, and mission-critical communication capabilities in challenging operational environments.
The Indian Coast Guard, functioning under the Ministry of Defence, is responsible for safeguarding India's maritime interests, enforcing maritime law, and conducting search and rescue operations. The organisation plays a vital role in coastal security and maritime surveillance across India's territorial waters.
Commenting on the development, Siddhartha Abburi, Director, Avantel Limited, said, "We are pleased to receive this contract from the Indian Coast Guard Headquarters. This order further strengthens our position as a trusted partner in defence communication technologies and reflects the confidence placed in our capabilities to deliver reliable and high-performance Satcom solutions for critical maritime operations."
The order further strengthens Avantel's presence in India's defence and communication technology sector and reflects the company's continued engagement in supplying solutions for defence applications. Avantel remains committed to supporting national initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat by contributing towards strengthening India's self-reliance in defence and communication technologies.
About Avantel Limited
Founded by Dr. Vidyasagar Abburi, Avantel Limited has been a pioneer in strategic communication technologies for over three decades. The company specialises in advanced communication products, satellite communication systems (SATCOM), radar subsystems, Software-Defined Radios (SDRs), electronic warfare components, and network management software. Avantel's innovation-driven approach is rooted in strengthening national security and enhancing India's technological self-reliance across critical defence domains.
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