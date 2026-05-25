Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai To Stay Hot As IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In Parts Of Tamil Nadu

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to witness thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and strong winds in several districts today, while coastal regions including Chennai may continue to experience intense heat, humidity over next few days

The Regional Meteorological Centre has warned of heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in eight districts of Tamil Nadu on May 26. According to the weather department, a trough extending from the central-east Bay of Bengal to the southeast Arabian Sea is influencing weather conditions across the state.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the hilly areas of Coimbatore and Tiruppur, along with Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Theni, Dindigul and Kanniyakumari districts. Strong winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph may also accompany the storms.

Apart from these districts, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in a few parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The weather office has predicted continued rain activity across Tamil Nadu over the next four days.

From May 27 to May 29, isolated areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph.

On May 30 and May 31, a few places are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.

Meanwhile, temperatures across Tamil Nadu are likely to remain above normal. Maximum temperatures may rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in some areas between May 26 and May 29. Due to high humidity and heat, coastal districts could experience uncomfortable weather conditions.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy. The maximum temperature may hover around 40-41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature could stay between 30-31 degrees Celsius. Residents may continue to face heat-related discomfort.

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The Meteorological Department has also issued a warning for fishermen due to strong winds over coastal and sea regions.

Between May 26 and May 29, wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected over Tamil Nadu coastal areas, the Gulf of Mannar and the Kumari Sea region.

Strong winds are also likely over most parts of the south Bay of Bengal on May 26 and May 27.

In the Arabian Sea region, rough weather is expected along the Kerala coast, Lakshadweep and adjoining Maldives areas during the same period. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these regions until conditions improve.