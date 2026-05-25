Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Records Hottest Night In 14 Years As Heatwave Tightens Grip IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is witnessing one of its harshest heatwaves in recent years, with both day and night temperatures remaining unusually high. The IMD has issued a yellow alert as residents struggle with scorching conditions

Delhi is witnessing one of its harshest heatwaves in recent years, with both day and night temperatures remaining unusually high. The IMD has issued a yellow alert as residents struggle with scorching conditions and poor air quality.

Delhi experienced an intense spell of heat on Monday as temperatures remained abnormally high throughout the day and night. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, which was 3.3 degrees above normal.

What made the weather more alarming was the minimum temperature, which rose to 32.4 degrees Celsius - nearly 5.7 degrees above normal. This marked the warmest May night in almost 14 years in the national capital. A similar situation was last recorded on May 26, 2012.

Several parts of the city also reported extreme temperatures. Palam touched 44 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road, Ridge, and Ayanagar recorded temperatures between 43 and 44 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has warned that Delhi is unlikely to get immediate relief from the scorching weather. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday, advising residents to remain cautious and avoid prolonged exposure to heat.

Forecasts suggest that the maximum temperature may hover around 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature could stay close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Weather experts, however, indicated that some areas may witness light rain, dusty winds, and thunderstorms during the evening hours. While these weather activities could offer temporary comfort, experts believe the overall heat conditions will continue for the next few days.

Meteorologists said the weather system currently affecting the region is gradually weakening, which may lead to even higher daytime temperatures in the coming days. Warm nights are also expected to continue initially.

However, another western disturbance is likely to influence North India around May 27 and 28. This may trigger pre-monsoon rainfall activity across Delhi and nearby regions, potentially bringing relief from the ongoing heatwave.

Experts expect a noticeable drop in temperatures from May 29 onwards.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality has also deteriorated. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 254 on Monday, placing it in the 'poor' category. High humidity and haze have trapped pollutants in the atmosphere, worsening overall conditions for residents.

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