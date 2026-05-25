Maple Tree Counselling Expands Evidence-Based Therapy Services Across Hong Kong And Australia With Somatic Therapy, EMDR And CBT Approaches

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading International Therapy Practice with Expanded Individual, Couples and Family Services

Hong Kong, Hong Kong, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Tree Counselling, an international counselling and psychotherapy practice operating across Hong Kong, Central Victoria and Melbourne, continues to expand its evidence-based mental health services through a growing team of therapists trained in Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Somatic Therapy, EMDR and other trauma-informed approaches.

Founded in 2021, Maple Tree Counselling was established in response to rising demand for accessible and compassionate mental health support. The organisation was created by a group of colleagues and friends who shared a vision of providing safe, professional and confidential counselling services for individuals navigating anxiety, depression, trauma, stress, grief, ADHD, addiction, relationship difficulties and personal growth challenges.

The practice combines established therapeutic foundations such as CBT and ACT with more specialised approaches tailored to each client's individual needs, goals and life experiences. Treatment plans are personalised during the first few sessions, with therapists drawing from different evidence-based modalities depending on the presenting challenges.

One of Maple Tree Counselling's Associate Counsellors, Michelle Tiffany, incorporates Somatic Therapy into her work with clients experiencing trauma, anxiety, dissociation and attachment-related difficulties.

Somatic Therapy is based on the understanding that the mind and body are deeply interconnected. While some clients can process experiences effectively through verbal therapy alone, others continue to feel emotionally stuck or disconnected despite understanding their experiences cognitively. Somatic approaches focus on identifying how stress, trauma and unresolved emotions may be stored physically in the body.

Using mindfulness, grounding exercises, movement and body-awareness techniques, Somatic Therapy helps clients reconnect with physical sensations, regulate emotional responses and release accumulated tension associated with distressing experiences. These approaches are increasingly used in trauma-informed mental health care to support nervous system regulation and emotional processing.

Michelle Tiffany also incorporates Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy into her practice. EMDR is a structured and widely researched psychotherapy approach designed to help individuals process traumatic memories and distressing life experiences.

EMDR uses bilateral stimulation - including guided eye movements, tapping or auditory cues - to support the brain's natural information-processing system. The therapy aims to reduce the emotional intensity associated with traumatic memories while allowing the memory itself to be integrated in a healthier and less distressing way. EMDR is commonly used in the treatment of trauma, post-traumatic stress, anxiety and adverse life experiences.

Another Associate Counsellor at Maple Tree Counselling, Varuna Vaswani, also integrates Somatic approaches alongside Rational Emotive Behaviour Therapy (REBT), a cognitive therapy model focused on identifying and challenging irrational or self-critical beliefs.

REBT encourages clients to explore how deeply held beliefs influence emotional reactions and behavioural patterns. Through structured reflection and cognitive reframing, clients work toward replacing harsh or unrealistic beliefs with more balanced and compassionate perspectives grounded in self-acceptance and practical reality.

Combined with mindfulness-based and emotion-focused approaches, REBT can support clients in developing greater emotional awareness, resilience and healthier coping strategies.

Maple Tree Counselling typically recommends an initial course of six to twelve weekly or bi-monthly sessions depending on the client's goals and therapeutic needs. Some clients also choose to continue therapy for longer-term exploration, emotional development and ongoing mental health support.

To help new clients find an appropriate therapeutic fit, Maple Tree Counselling offers a complimentary 15-minute pre-screening consultation with a selected therapist prior to booking a full session.

The organisation operates under core professional values that include strict confidentiality, ongoing professional development, and regular clinical supervision for practitioners.

Maple Tree Counselling's broader mission is centred on helping individuals flourish by creating a safe, compassionate and supportive space for healing, reflection and personal growth.

More information about Maple Tree Counselling's services, therapists and locations is available at

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Maple Tree Counselling HK

CONTACT: Anjali Nihalchand... 19th Floor, China Building, 29 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong