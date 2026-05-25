JESTER Shares Forecast On The Development Of AI Avatars In Igaming

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)The international influence marketing team JESTER has shared its forecast on the development of AI avatars in iGaming and outlined how this tool may affect future marketing strategies in the industry.

AI avatars have become one of the most discussed trends in digital marketing. According to JESTER, in iGaming this tool is already attracting attention thanks to its media potential and strong reach, although its impact on performance and FTD remains limited for now.

As JESTER CEO Vladimir noted, high audience engagement alone does not guarantee business results.

“The problem with AI avatars is that this is more about the media side than direct performance. If an avatar is created at a very high technical level, meaning it is indistinguishable from a real person, and its creative side is well developed - including its story and the message it conveys in its content - it will definitely attract a lot of attention. But that is still not enough to turn a viewer into a player on the product,” he said.

JESTER also noted that the development of AI avatars on social media depends not only on content quality, but also on changes in platform rules. According to Vladimir, six Instagram accounts of AI avatars with a combined audience of 800,000 followers and millions of views were banned over the past week.

The limited potential of AI avatars is largely explained by the fact that synthetic identities still struggle to reproduce a real-life story and a long-term connection with an audience. JESTER believes this factor remains critical for trust and conversion in iGaming.

“A person builds that connection over years - through constant communication, personal experience, and consistency. An AI avatar may look convincing, but it still does not reproduce the same level of live contact or influence on audience behavior. If the audience later realizes it was communicating not with a human, but with a synthetic image, that can damage brand perception,” Vladimir added.

According to JESTER, AI avatars are becoming a new source of media exposure for iGaming brands, but there are still no guarantees when it comes to direct performance. Many companies are already building their own“farms” of AI avatars in an effort to eventually replace human influencers, but JESTER believes this is not likely to happen in the near future. For now, the most effective approach remains balanced: human influencers should remain the foundation of the strategy, while AI avatars can serve as an additional tool in media campaigns.

About JESTER

JESTER is an international influence marketing team working with 3,000+ influencers across more than 65 GEOs and delivering advertising integrations in gambling, betting, Web3 products, Digital Assets and fintech services, game providers, AI startups, and adult products.



The company focuses on long-term partnerships and systematic marketing strategies designed to drive sustainable brand growth.



Learn more about the company: jester