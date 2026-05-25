Leading Menopause Fitness Expert Dr. Maria Luque's New Book Pushes Back On Fitness Industry's 'Shrink Yourself' Playbook

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Maria Luque, health sciences PhD, U.S. Air Force veteran, and former health science professor, today announced the launch of her debut book, New Moves in Menopause, a weight-neutral, evidence-based movement guide for women navigating perimenopause and menopause.

The book arrives at a defining cultural moment for midlife women's health. Conversations once dismissed or hidden are now mainstream, with menopause topping bestseller lists, dominating podcast charts, and reshaping the wellness industry. Yet most fitness advice still pushes women over 40 toward smaller bodies rather than stronger, happier, and more capable ones. New Moves in Menopause offers a different framework: one that treats movement as a source of joy and confidence, a tool for quality of life, longevity, and self-reclamation rather than weight loss.

"For too long, women in midlife have been handed the same recycled advice. Exercise more, even if you hate it, eat less, shrink yourself," said Dr. Luque. "This book is for the woman who is done with that conversation. The goal isn't to look like you did at 25. It's to be stronger, happier, more capable, and more at home in your body for the next 30+ years."

The book carries a featured endorsement from actress and longtime menopause advocate Halle Berry, who has worked with Dr. Luque as her menopause coach:

"Working with Maria as my menopause coach completely shifted how I see this stage of life. Maria has a rare gift for turning what feels like a challenge into an adventure and this book captures that magic perfectly. Reading New Moves is like having Maria on your team, guiding you through powerful explorations and helping you map a route to fitness and wellbeing that's refreshingly honest–and surprisingly fun! Her movement expertise, infectious energy, and creativity helped me confront hard truths and celebrate the adventures still to come. Now you can, too." - Halle Berry

Drawing on her PhD research, hundreds of real client stories, two decades of coaching women through midlife, and her own perimenopause experience, New Moves in Menopause introduces practical frameworks that are as grounded in lived experience as they are in science. These include:

- The“Movement Personality” Approach: Why most workout plans fail women in midlife and how to find what actually works for your body and life stage.

- A Weight-Neutral Training Philosophy: Grounded in current exercise science, not legacy diet culture.

- Transformational Explorations: Tools to help women understand what's happening in their bodies, build mental and physical strength, and experience midlife as a time of freedom, not just a collection of symptoms.

- A Personalized Path Forward: Guidance that helps women discover their own route, not one programmed by others for everyone.

"The science is clear, and it's been clear for a while," said Dr. Luque. "Consistency beats intensity every time. If you don't enjoy what you're doing, you won't stick with it. What's been missing is a guide that translates that science into something women can actually live and love."

About the Book

New Moves in Menopause – A Fearless Guide to a Stronger, Healthier, & Saner Midlife is available now in paperback at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

ISBN: 979-8-234-04165-4. 178 pages. Self-published.

About the Author

Dr. Maria Luque is a fitness expert, menopause coach, U.S. Air Force veteran, former health science professor, and founder of Fitness in Menopause. She holds a PhD and MS in Health Sciences and certifications from CHES, ACE Fitness, and NASM, making her one of the most credentialed and trusted voices in women's midlife fitness. She has spent two decades coaching hundreds of women through perimenopause and menopause, including Halle Berry, and her approach has always been the same: movement should be joyful, empowering, and built for the life you actually have.

Her work has been featured on The Drew Barrymore Show, The Today Show, The Midlife Feast, Hotflash Inc, Hit Play Not Pause, and across the women's health media landscape. Dr. Luque writes a regular newsletter on movement, mindset, and joy on Substack and lives in Austin, TX. Learn more at .