AGC Biologics To Manufacture Teikoku Seiyaku's Rhmmp-7 Drug Substance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AGC Biologics to provide process development and GMP manufacturing for a novel therapy, leveraging its global microbial network across Germany and Japan.

HEIDELBERG, Germany and CHIBA, Japan, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGC Biologics, your friendly CDMO expert, was selected by Teikoku Seiyaku Co., Ltd., a leader in transdermal drug delivery, to provide microbial contract development and manufacturing services for KTP-001, a recombinant human matrix metalloproteinase-7 (rhMMP-7), to treat lumbar disc herniation.

“Partnering with AGC Biologics was a clear choice. Their team has a proven track record in microbial manufacturing, and their global presence gives us the flexibility and security we need,” said Dr. Hiroyuki Kubo, Director and Executive Officer at Teikoku Seiyaku.“We value their collaborative spirit and working together will be instrumental in bringing this important new therapy to patients.”

Development and GMP manufacturing for clinical trials

Under the agreement, AGC Biologics will leverage its global network, with initial cell bank creation activities taking place at its Microbial Center of Excellence in Heidelberg, Germany. The project will then transition to the AGC Biologics' facility in Chiba, Japan, for process development and GMP manufacturing to support clinical trials.

“Our role here in Heidelberg is to be a reliable and collaborative partner from the very beginning, applying our microbial development experience to build a robust foundation for this therapy,” said Dieter Kramer, General Manager of the AGC Biologics Heidelberg site.“We have a 40-year-long tradition of helping projects advance and are well accustomed to partnering with other sites in our network to provide a steady journey towards GMP manufacturing.”

“We are delighted to support the Teikoku Seiyaku team on such an innovative project. It's a privilege to support their vision for a therapy that could offer a new, less invasive option for patients,” said Susumu Zen-In, General Manager of the AGC Biologics Chiba site.

A CDMO with a stable, global network

This partnership highlights AGC Biologics' unique position as the only CDMO offering microbial manufacturing on three continents - Asia (Chiba, Japan), North America (Seattle, USA), and Europe (Heidelberg, Germany and Copenhagen, Denmark). This global network provides supply chain security and flexibility, allowing drug developers to de-risk their journey from clinical to commercial stages in a shifting geopolitical landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

For a drug developer, why is a global manufacturing network important for supply chain security?

A global network provides crucial flexibility and de-risks the supply chain by offering geopolitical stability and redundancy of supply. It allows for efficient tech transfer between sites with harmonized quality systems, offers multi-continent production options to meet regional market demands, and ensures business continuity. With facilities in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, AGC Biologics helps partners build a resilient manufacturing strategy that is not dependent on a single site or region.

How is AGC Biologics investing to meet future microbial demand?

AGC Biologics is committed to strategic growth that aligns with market needs. The company has brought a new microbial line online in the U.S. to support reshoring initiatives and is offering innovative capacity reservation models at its Heidelberg site in 10,000 L scale to provide long-term security for late-phase and commercial products. This is in addition to the extensive, established capabilities at its Copenhagen and Chiba sites, ensuring partners have access to robust, global capacity now and in the future.

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, to provide friendly and expert services. We provide world-class development and manufacturing of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), viral vectors, and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with locations in Seattle, Washington; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba and Yokohama, Japan. AGC Biologics is a part of AGC Inc.'s Life Science Business. The Life Science Business runs eight facilities focused on biopharmaceuticals, advanced therapies, small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients, and agrochemicals. To learn more, visit .

About Teikoku Seiyaku

Founded in 1848, Teikoku Seiyaku is dedicated to its mission“For a World Without Pain”, leveraging its expertise in transdermal absorption technology. Teikoku Seiyaku develops, manufactures, and markets anti-inflammatory and analgesic patches, narcotic drugs for medical use, and other pharmaceutical products.

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