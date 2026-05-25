MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post The Biggest Mistake in Digital Transformation: Forgetting It's a Human Process appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

If you search for the term “Digital Transformation” on Google, the first things you will find are ads for revolutionary software, cloud storage, artificial intelligence, and process automation. It is easy to fall into the trap of thinking that transforming an organization is a purely technical matter-a project that belongs solely to the IT department.

However, the reality of both markets and institutions is teaching us a very clear lesson: technology is only the enabler; the true driver of change is people.

Digital transformation is not about digitizing bureaucracy or simply swapping paper for a screen. Above all, it is a deeply human and cultural process.

The majority of failures in implementing new technologies are not due to coding bugs or defective software. They fail because the human factor is ignored.

When an organization imposes a new tool without preparing its team, it hits three invisible but destructive barriers:

Fear of the unknown:“Is this tool going to replace me?”,“Will I be able to learn how to use this at my age?”. If fear is not managed with empathy, it translates into passive resistance.

Lack of purpose: If team members or users do not understand the why and the what for behind the change, they will view technology as just another bureaucratic burden rather than a solution.

The culture of silos: You can buy the most advanced communication platform in the world, but if the institutional culture rewards secrecy and punishes mistakes, the tool will never foster collaboration.

For transformation to be real and sustainable, it must be approached through a clear hierarchy. Many organizations make the mistake of starting from the end. The correct order is:

1. People

Before looking at screens, we need to look into people's eyes. This means listening to the team's needs, training them, motivating them, and, above all, developing a growth mindset. Digital transformation requires the humility to accept that we must all constantly learn and unlearn.

2. Processes

Once the team is aligned, it is time to review how we work. There is no point in automating a process that is already inefficient at its core. Digitalization is the perfect opportunity to simplify, eliminate unnecessary steps, and focus efforts on delivering real value to the user, student, or client.

3. Platforms (Technology)

Only when the people are ready and the processes are clear should the technology be chosen. The tool must adapt to the organization, not the organization suffering to adapt to the tool.

Understanding digital transformation as a human process forces us to change the role of leaders and managers. It is no longer about“ordering an implementation,” but about facilitating learning.

“Education and adaptation to change are not processes of knowledge transfer, but of co-creation and dialogue.”

Any profound change requires empathy, guidance, and the understanding that everyone learns at a different pace. When technology is humanized, the digital ecosystem stops being a threat and becomes a space for empowerment.

Technology is advancing by leaps and bounds and will continue to do so. The tools we use today will likely be obsolete in five years. The only thing that will remain constant is the human need to adapt, collaborate, and create.

If you are leading or experiencing a process of change in your professional or educational environment, remember: invest 20% in the technology and 80% in the people. That is where true success is guaranteed.

The post The Biggest Mistake in Digital Transformation: Forgetting It's a Human Process appeared first on The Costa Rica News.