Coinquant Unveils Trading Infrastructure For Automated Crypto Agents

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Dubai, UAE - The emergence of autonomous trading as a practical capability is reshaping how capital is deployed in crypto markets. CoinQuant, the Dubai-based AI trading platform, is responding by upgrading from a no-code trading tool to a unified trading intelligence architecture that serves both human traders and autonomous AI agents. The move signals a broader shift in the market: as agents move from prototype experiments to live execution, a rigorous infrastructure for validation, risk management, and data processing becomes essential.

CoinQuant says more than 15,000 users have engaged with its platform since launch. Founder and CEO Maan Ftouni emphasizes that autonomous trading is no longer purely theoretical, but the next phase requires a defensible operating framework.“Autonomous trading is happening,” Ftouni notes,“but the next phase requires structured validation, disciplined risk management, and intelligence infrastructure. That is what CoinQuant delivers.”

Structured validation bridges intent and capital

As AI agents increasingly connect directly to exchanges and wallets, they often rely on raw APIs without the benefit of backtesting, risk analysis, or validated data pipelines. CoinQuant introduces a structured intelligence layer that sits between trading intent and live capital deployment. In practice, no strategy - whether crafted by a human or generated by an AI agent - goes live without validation. The workflow embeds backtesting, risk metrics, and parameter optimization so capital is deployed only after a systematic evaluation.

The approach aims to address a core gap in agent-enabled trading: the absence of a disciplined governance framework that can scale across dozens or hundreds of strategies. By enforcing validation steps at every stage, CoinQuant seeks to align automated execution with proven performance under varying market conditions. This emphasis on reliability is particularly critical as agents increasingly operate at high frequency and scale, where unvalidated trades can quickly translate into meaningful losses if not properly constrained.

From no-code to a unified intelligence engine

At the center of CoinQuant's evolution is a unified intelligence system that blends institutional-grade backtesting, curated market data, optimization - powered by AI - and the firm's Domain Expert capability. The platform sources data from providers such as Kaiko and Financial Modeling Prep to ensure that traders and agents work from structured, high-quality datasets. On the human side, the interface is designed for natural-language interaction, allowing users to describe, test, optimize, and deploy strategies without writing code. For AI agents, connectivity comes through programmatic APIs and MCP integrations to access data and validate strategies at scale.

According to the company, the goal is simple but ambitious: the same engine that underpins a first backtest for a human user should be able to validate hundreds of strategies for autonomous systems in parallel.“The interface is surface-level. The intelligence engine beneath it is the product,” Ftouni explains. The architecture thus positions CoinQuant as a dual-use platform that can support traditional traders and AI-driven agents within a single, coherent framework.

Two growth vectors driving adoption

CoinQuant frames its expansion as a natural extension of its existing business model. With a growing user base of over 15,000 traders, the platform has demonstrated demand for structured trading intelligence that can guide both manual strategies and autonomous validation workflows. The anonymized, aggregated intelligence layer that emerges as more strategies are built and tested contributes to a proprietary dataset mapping trading intent to logic, validation metrics, and performance outcomes across multiple market regimes. This data backbone is intended to improve decision-making for all users, while protecting individual strategies through anonymization.

Ftouni reiterates that the intelligence engine is designed to power both human and AI-driven validation pipelines.“The same engine that powers a trader's first backtest can validate hundreds of strategies for autonomous systems in parallel,” he says. This parallel validation capability is what enables CoinQuant to scale its operations without sacrificing rigor, a critical balance as the ecosystem moves toward greater automation and institutional-grade workflows.

Automation on the horizon and a new funding phase

Looking ahead, CoinQuant is preparing to launch an automated strategy execution layer on HyperLiquid, which will become the company's second major revenue stream. The automation layer is designed to translate validated backtests into live deployments within the same intelligence framework, creating a seamless spectrum from concept to execution. For traders and developers, this integration promises a more efficient path from testing to real-market activity, while for the platform, it represents a significant expansion of the value proposition.

Concurrently, CoinQuant has outlined a plan to raise a $3 million Seed round to accelerate product development, scale infrastructure, and support global growth. The company is also developing HYDRA, a hierarchical multi-agent architecture intended for advanced research, risk modeling, and strategy optimization. Taken together, the initiatives reflect a concerted push to formalize the role of AI and automation in professional trading workflows while building out a robust, scalable backbone that can accommodate increasing volumes and more complex agent configurations.

With more than 15,000 users validating demand for structured trading intelligence, CoinQuant aims to become the intelligence backbone of algorithmic trading in an era where agent-driven activity is becoming mainstream. The combination of a mature validation framework, access to institutional-grade data, and an expanding set of automation capabilities positions the Dubai-based platform as a notable entrant in the field of AI-assisted market making and systematic trading.

What to watch next for traders and investors

As CoinQuant scales its architecture, the key indicators investors will likely focus on are the robustness of the validation pipeline under diverse market conditions, the performance of live deployments enabled by the HyperLiquid integration, and the efficacy of HYDRA in multi-agent coordination and risk modeling. The quality and granularity of the anonymized intelligence dataset will also be a closely watched metric, given its potential to improve cross-strategy validation and inform safer, more scalable automation.

In the near term, the market will also be watching how the automation layer affects execution quality, latency, and capital efficiency when strategies move from backtests to live trading. If CoinQuant can demonstrate consistent, risk-adjusted performance at scale, it could accelerate adoption of agent-driven trading across a broader segment of the crypto ecosystem - from individual traders to professional funds seeking programmable, governance-backed automation.

Readers should keep an eye on how HYDRA develops and how the HyperLiquid integration performs once live deployments begin. The coming months will reveal whether CoinQuant's unified approach can sustain rigorous validation while delivering the practical automation capabilities that increasingly define the frontier of quantitative crypto trading.

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