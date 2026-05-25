SHAK Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RADNOR, Pa., May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE: SHAK ) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired SHAK securities and experienced significant financial losses.

Shake Shack Reports Disappointing Financial Results

On May 7, 2026, Shake Shack reported disappointing financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Specifically, among other items, Shake Shack disclosed an operating loss of $2.6 million, compared to operating income of $2.8 million in the prior-year period, and a net loss of $0.3 million, compared to net income of $4.5 million in the prior-year period. Shake Shack also disclosed adjusted EBITDA was down 9.3% versus the prior-year period. Shake Shack further provided fiscal year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of $230 million to $245 million and stated that its outlook factors in "a degree of pressure on the consumer spending landscape and ongoing inflationary headwinds."

SHAK Stock Drops Over 28%

Following the news of Shake Shack's poor financial results, Shake Shack's stock price fell over 28%.

Investors who purchased Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) securities and experienced losses may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS

If you are a Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE: SHAK ) investor, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. at:

Phone: (484) 270-1453Email: ...Website:

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP">Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LL (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit .

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

...

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.