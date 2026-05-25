JOYY Reports First Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results
|Event Title:
|JOYY Inc. First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call
|Conference ID:
|#10054918
All participants may use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique PIN by email.
PRE-REGISTER LINK:
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at
The replay will be accessible through June 2, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:
|United States:
|1-855-883-1031
| Singapore:
Hong Kong:
| 800-101-3223
800-930-639
|Conference ID:
|#10054918
About JOYY Inc.
JOYY (NASDAQ: JOYY) is a leading global technology company, dedicated to building a self-reinforcing ecosystem that integrates social entertainment, programmatic advertising, and omnichannel e-commerce infrastructure, powered by AI and data intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore and operating across the globe, JOYY empowers creators, merchants and enterprises worldwide. JOYY's ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as JOYY's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JOYY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JOYY's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JOYY's goals and strategies; JOYY's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online social entertainment, advertising and smart commerce market; JOYY's ability to attract and retain users and customers; JOYY's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptances of its products and services; JOYY's ability to adopt the latest technology to enhance its operations; fluctuations in global economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. A more detailed and full discussion of those risks and other potential risks is included in JOYY's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JOYY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). JOYY uses non-GAAP operating (loss) income, non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) margin attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY, and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per ADS, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures adjusted from the most comparable U.S. GAAP results. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations is net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments (referring to share of income (loss) from equity method investments resulting from non-recurring or non-cash items of the equity method investments), interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value, and income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP EBITDA is non-GAAP operating income (loss) added back depreciation and amortization (other than amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions), and non-GAAP EBITDA margin is non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value, income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries' preferred shareholders, gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per ADS is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries' preferred shareholders and gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by the above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income (loss) for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned“JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release.
Investor Relations Contact
JOYY Inc.
Investor Relations
Email:...
1 The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated. Starting from the first quarter of 2026, the Company reports three segments, Social Entertainment, BIGO Ads and Shopline, to reflect changes made to the reporting structure whose financial information is reviewed by the chief operating decision makers of the Company under its evolving operating strategies. Social Entertainment mainly includes live streaming services on our social entertainment platforms including but not limited to Bigo Live, Likee, imo, and others. BIGO Ads mainly engages in advertising services on the Company's own properties (specifically Likee and imo) and third-party network partners' properties. Shopline mainly engages in providing omnichannel smart commerce solutions for merchants. Prior period segment information has been recast to conform to the current period's presentation.
2 Non-GAAP EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income (loss) added back depreciation and amortization (other than amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions). Please refer to the section titled“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned“JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.
3 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations less net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified non-controlling interest shareholders.
4 Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments which refer to those similar non-GAAP reconciling items of the Company, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries' preferred shareholders, income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Please refer to the section titled“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned“JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.
5 Net cash is calculated as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted short-term deposits, short-term investments, long-term deposits and held-to-maturity investments, less short-term and long-term loans.
6 Refers to average mobile monthly active users of the social entertainment platforms operated by the Company, including Bigo Live, Likee, imo and Hago. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company's active mobile users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.
7 Core live streaming paying users during a given period is calculated as the cumulative number of registered user accounts that have purchased virtual items or other products and services on Bigo Live, Likee or imo at least once during the relevant period.
8Average revenue per user is calculated by dividing the Company's total revenues from live streaming on Bigo Live, Likee and imo during a given period by the number of paying users for the Company's live streaming services on these platforms for that period.
9 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business. Please refer to the section titled“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned“JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.
10Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned“JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.
11 Non-GAAP EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned“JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.
12Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues.
13ADS refers to American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income (loss) per ADS is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.
14 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) from continuing operations per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per ADS. Please refer to the section titled“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned“JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.
|JOYY INC.
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2026
|US$
|US$
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|374,248
|309,167
|Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|21,593
|21,107
|Short-term deposits
|192,535
|154,460
|Restricted short-term deposits
|7,182
|4,386
|Short-term investments
|613,702
|657,238
|Accounts receivable, net
|154,439
|161,363
|Amounts due from related parties
|106
|190
|Prepayments and other current assets
|255,566
|290,375
|Total current assets
|1,619,371
|1,598,286
|Non-current assets
|Long-term deposits and held-to-maturity investments
|2,059,386
|2,052,055
|Deferred tax assets
|9,782
|10,920
|Investments
|551,802
|589,087
|Property and equipment, net
|565,124
|587,978
|Land use rights, net
|301,390
|303,951
|Intangible assets, net
|221,963
|208,236
|Right-of-use assets, net
|21,241
|28,124
|Goodwill
|2,194,358
|2,194,382
|Other non-current assets
|8,071
|6,104
|Total non-current assets
|5,933,117
|5,980,837
|Total assets
|7,552,488
|7,579,123
|Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Short-term loans
|10,672
|23,299
|Accounts payable
|71,551
|68,201
|Deferred revenue
|61,713
|59,258
|Advances from customers
|5,408
|6,293
|Income taxes payable
|64,533
|69,101
|Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
|626,678
|636,855
|Amounts due to related parties
|24,472
|33,253
|Lease liabilities due within one year
|8,939
|10,658
|Total current liabilities
|873,966
|906,918
|Non-current liabilities
|Lease liabilities
|12,029
|17,478
|Deferred revenue
|9,522
|9,136
|Deferred tax liabilities
|54,941
|61,304
|Other non-current liabilities
|-
|392
|Total non-current liabilities
|76,492
|88,310
|Total liabilities
|950,458
|995,228
|JOYY INC.
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
|(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
|December 31,
|March 31,
| 2025
| 2026
|US$
|US$
|Mezzanine equity
|25,333
|25,733
|Shareholders' equity
|Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,306,734,444 shares issued and 673,183,174 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025; 1,206,734,444 shares issued and 681,126,029 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2026, respectively)
|7
|7
|Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 326,509,555 and 326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026, respectively)
|3
|3
|Treasury shares (US$0.00001 par value; 633,551,270 and 525,608,415 shares held as of December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026, respectively)
|(1,302,098
|)
|(1,095,211
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,315,070
|3,072,485
|Statutory reserves
|37,869
|37,869
|Retained earnings
|4,699,089
|4,680,560
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(208,093
|)
|(168,409
|)
|Total JOYY Inc.'s shareholders' equity
|6,541,847
|6,527,304
|Non-controlling interests
|34,850
|30,858
|Total shareholders' equity
|6,576,697
|6,558,162
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity
|7,552,488
|7,579,123
|JOYY INC.
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
| 2025
| 2025
| 2026
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Net revenues (1)
|Live streaming
|371,348
|394,436
|380,265
|Advertising
|88,647
|145,430
|137,204
|Others
|34,356
|42,050
|38,231
|Total net revenues
|494,351
|581,916
|555,700
|Cost of revenues(2)
|(315,736
|)
|(376,275
|)
|(366,403
|)
|Gross profit
|178,615
|205,641
|189,297
|Operating expenses (2)
|Research and development expenses
|(62,426
|)
|(61,538
|)
|(61,187
|)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(72,131
|)
|(81,415
|)
|(79,649
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(32,690
|)
|(44,867
|)
|(42,572
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(167,247
|)
|(187,820
|)
|(183,408
|)
|Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries
| -
| -
|(245
|)
|Other income
|839
|444
|1,189
|Operating income
|12,207
|18,265
|6,833
|Interest expenses
|(106
|)
|(162
|)
|(38
|)
|Interest income and investment income
|39,387
|40,873
|39,765
|Foreign currency exchange losses, net
|(761
|)
|(8,171
|)
|(13,555
|)
|Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments
|705
|(10,120
|)
|(7,958
|)
|Income before income tax expenses
|51,432
|40,685
|25,047
|Income tax expenses
|(5,211
|)
|(1,368
|)
|(4,834
|)
|Income before share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes
|46,221
|39,317
|20,213
|Share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes
|(3,318
|)
|11,868
|27,953
|Net income from continuing operations
|42,903
|51,185
|48,166
|Gain on disposal of YY Live ( 3)
|1,875,921
| -
| -
|Net income
|1,918,824
|51,185
|48,166
| Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified non-controlling interest shareholders
|2,499
|3,142
|2,501
|Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.
|1,921,323
|54,327
|50,667
|Including:
| Net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.
|45,402
|54,327
|50,667
|Gain on disposal of YY Live (3)
|1,875,921
| -
| -
|Accretion of subsidiaries' redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value
|(347
|)
|(346
|)
|(346
|)
|Net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.
|1,920,976
|53,981
|50,321
|Including:
|Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.
|45,055
|53,981
|50,321
|Gain on disposal of YY Live (3)
|1,875,921
| -
| -
|JOYY INC.
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
|(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2025
|2026
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Net income per ADS
|-Basic
|36.09
|1.04
|1.01
|Continuing operations
|0.85
|1.04
|1.01
|Discontinued operations
|35.24
|-
|-
|-Diluted
|35.72
|1.03
|1.00
|Continuing operations
|0.84
|1.03
|1.00
|Discontinued operations
|34.88
|-
|-
|Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income per ADS
|-Basic
|53,237,127
|51,794,999
|49,767,292
|-Diluted
|53,780,111
|52,629,562
|50,534,120
|(1) Net revenues by geographical areas were as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2025
|2026
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Developed countries and regions
|277,615
|356,624
|343,244
|Middle East
|66,651
|58,899
|58,760
|Mainland China
|48,385
|59,817
|52,063
|Southeast Asia and others
|101,700
|106,576
|101,633
|Note: Developed countries and region mainly included the United States of America, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Great Britain. Middle East mainly included Saudi Arabia and other countries located in the region. Southeast Asia and others mainly included Indonesia, Vietnam and rest of the world.
|(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2025
|2026
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Cost of revenues
|635
|1,199
|802
|Research and development expenses
|2,138
|3,231
|1,480
|Sales and marketing expenses
|229
|573
|422
|General and administrative expenses
|2,235
|4,035
|14,633
|(3) Gain from disposal of YY Live amounted to approximately US$ 1.9 billion, which was reported as part of the net income from discontinued operations in the first quarter of 2025.
|JOYY INC.
|UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
|(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
| 2025
| 2025
| 2026
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Operating income
|12,207
|18,265
|6,833
|Share-based compensation expenses
|5,237
|9,038
|17,337
|Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
|13,540
|13,540
|13,540
|Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries
| -
| -
|245
|Non-GAAP operating income
|30,984
|40,843
|37,955
|Depreciation and other amortization
|9,402
|9,774
|7,781
|Non-GAAP EBITDA
|40,386
|50,617
|45,736
|Net income from continuing operations
|42,903
|51,185
|48,166
|Share-based compensation expenses
|5,237
|9,038
|17,337
|Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
|13,540
|13,540
|13,540
|Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries
| -
| -
|245
|(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments
|(705
|)
|10,120
|7,958
|Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
|(1,404
|)
|(2,550
|)
|(3,012
|)
|Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments
|1,887
|(13,483
|)
|(30,192
|)
|Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations
|61,458
|67,850
|54,042
|Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.
|45,055
|53,981
|50,321
|Share-based compensation expenses
|5,237
|9,038
|17,337
|Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
|13,540
|13,540
|13,540
|Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries
| -
| -
|245
|(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments
|(705
|)
|10,120
|7,958
|Accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries' preferred shareholders
|347
|346
|346
|Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
|(1,404
|)
|(2,550
|)
|(3,012
|)
|Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments
|1,887
|(13,483
|)
|(30,192
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders
|(761
|)
|(722
|)
|(602
|)
|Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY Inc.
|63,196
|70,270
|55,941
|Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per ADS
|-Basic
|1.19
|1.36
|1.12
|-Diluted
|1.18
|1.34
|1.11
|Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per ADS
|-Basic
|53,237,127
|51,794,999
|49,767,292
|-Diluted
|53,780,111
|52,629,562
|50,534,120
|JOYY INC.
|UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
|(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
| 2025
| 2025
| 2026
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Net revenues:
|Social Entertainment
|387,813
|419,050
|400,367
|BIGO Ads
|80,220
|128,611
|124,787
|Shopline
|26,318
|34,255
|30,546
|Total net revenues
|494,351
|581,916
|555,700
|Cost of revenues(1):
|Social Entertainment
|(247,494
|)
|(260,186
|)
|(255,979
|)
|BIGO Ads
|(53,675
|)
|(98,149
|)
|(95,600
|)
|Shopline
|(14,567
|)
|(17,940
|)
|(14,824
|)
|Total cost of revenues
|(315,736
|)
|(376,275
|)
|(366,403
|)
|Gross profit:
|Social Entertainment
|140,319
|158,864
|144,388
|BIGO Ads
|26,545
|30,462
|29,187
|Shopline
|11,751
|16,315
|15,722
|Total gross profit
|178,615
|205,641
|189,297
|(1) Share-based compensation allocated to cost of revenues by segment as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
| 2025
| 2025
| 2026
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Social Entertainment
|597
|1,149
|826
|BIGO Ads
|1
|23
|16
|Shopline
|37
|27
|(40
|)
|Total share-based compensation allocated to cost of revenues
|635
|1,199
|802
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