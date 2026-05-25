Australian SMSF Investors And Retirees Shift Toward High-Yield Global Private Credit As Termplus Expands Access To Fixed-Term Accounts Linked To The RBA Cash Rate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sydney, Australia, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fixed-term accounts have been a familiar feature of the Australian savings landscape for decades, characterised by a defined investment period, a stated return target and limited access to capital during the term. The category has evolved as new managed investment products have entered the space, offering income exposures backed by differentiated underlying portfolios rather than just bonds or domestic private credit markets. For more information visit

Three structural features distinguish a TermPlus account from other fixed term investment products in the Australian market. The first is the source of the return: an underlying asset portfolio highly diversified across global private credit markets. The second is the unique product featureset, from built-in layers of account protections, to a purpose-built customer experience wrapper: delivering a user-friendly and intuitive platform for account holders to manage their money and income. The third is the income mechanics: monthly income targets calculated as a fixed margin above the RBA cash rate, and can be taken as monthly income payments paid directly into a linked bank account, or reinvested for compounding.

TermPlus, a high-yield fixed-term account powered by ASX-listed Pengana Capital Group. It is a registered managed investment scheme (ARSN 668 902 323) under Chapter 5C of the Corporations Act.

Account holders choose from three investment terms set at the start of each Term Account: one year, two years, or five years. As at May 2026, with the RBA cash rate at 4.35%, the one-year Target Rate is 7.35%* per annum (RBA cash rate plus 3.00%). The two-year Target Rate is 8.00%* per annum (RBA cash rate plus 3.65%), and the five-year Target Rate is 8.50%* per annum (RBA cash rate plus 4.15%). Each Target Rate is calculated as the Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate plus a fixed margin. The fixed-margin remains the same for the duration of the chosen term, while the RBA component may move with each Reserve Bank decision. Target Rates are quoted net of all fees and costs.

In keeping with the fixed-term structure, no additional funds (aside from any reinvested monthly income) can be added to a TermPlus Account during its term, and no withdrawals are permitted during the term. Investors who wish to allocate further capital can simply open additional TermPlus Accounts through their dashboard. The minimum opening balance for a new account is A$2,000. There is no setup fee, no monthly account fee, or transaction fee associated with the accounts, and all underlying portfolio management costs are factored into the advertised Target Rates.

For the maturity of each TermPlus Term Account, investors are presented with three election options: withdraw the account balance back to a nominated bank account, roll the full balance into a new term of their choice, or partially withdraw a required amount, and roll the remaining balance. The partial rollover option allows investors to take some income out while keeping the balance working in a new term.

End-of-term elections are made by the election due date displayed on the customer dashboard, with notice required between three and six months prior to the end of the term. The advance notice period gives TermPlus time to properly manage the underlying liquidity in the portfolio without forcing asset sales at unfavourable prices, contributing to the stability and reliability of the TermPlus portfolio mechanics.

The broader market context helps explain renewed interest in the category. The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported Consumer Price Index growth of 4.6% in the year to March 2026, the highest annual reading since September 2023. The Reserve Bank of Australia lifted the cash rate to 4.35% on 5 May 2026, the third consecutive hike of the year. Australian Taxation Office data shows the self-managed super fund sector held A$1.06 trillion in assets across 663,867 funds as at December 2025, with cash and term deposit allocations at a record low 16.3%, signalling broader rotation toward income-generating structures.

The TermPlus portfolio invests in the highly sought-after global private credit asset class through a diversified portfolio of over 4,500 individually negotiated contractual loans, with input from Mercer, a leading global investment consultant with more than 2,000 investment professionals and over US$16 trillion in assets under advice as at 30 June 2023.

TermPlus has most recently been named a finalist in the Innovation Fund of the Year category at the 2026 Fund Manager of the Year Awards and a finalist in three categories at the 2026 Finnies Awards hosted by FinTech Australia, including Excellence in Wealth Management, Most Innovative Fintech Product or Service, and Emerging Fintech Organisation of the Year. In addition, TermPlus won the 2025 Finder People's Choice awards in the innovation category. The product is also rated Approved with a Stable Outlook by BondAdviser and is also covered by Lonsec research. To learn more visit how-it-works/

* Any reference to a target rate is current as of today, and is a reference to the investment objective for the relevant account option in TermPlus, which may vary. Importantly, target rates are not guaranteed, and any investment is subject to investment risks. Any forecasted returns may not reflect actual performance and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Mercer Consulting (Australia) Pty Limited (ABN 55 153 168 140, AFSL 411 770), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer (Australia) Pty Ltd (ABN 32 005 315 917) (Mercer Australia) collectively referred to as Mercer. References to Mercer shall be construed to include Mercer LLC and/or its associated companies. 'MERCER' is a registered trademark of Mercer Australia.

The issuer of units (Term Accounts) in TermPlus (ARSN 668 902 323) is Pengana Capital Limited (Pengana) (ABN 30 103 800 568, AFSL 226 566). Any advice provided is general in nature and does not take into account your particular objectives, financial situation or needs. Before investing in TermPlus, consider the PDS, TMD and further details on our website at.

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TermPlus Fixed-Term Accounts with Target Rates of up to 8.50% p.a.

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