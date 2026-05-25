Enemy Attack On Odesa Damages Infrastructure And Causes Casualties

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing a Telegram post by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

“The attack damaged infrastructure in one of the city's districts,” he wrote.

Currently, two casualties are known. The information is being verified.

Emergency services are already working at the scene to address the aftermath of the attack.

Serhii Lysak later provided additional information.

"Three casualties are now known as a result of the enemy strike. One of them is in serious condition. Medical personnel are providing them with all necessary assistance," he wrote in a post on his Telegram channel.

strike: Injury toll rises to four, two in serious conditio

The blast wave also damaged windows at an educational institution and nearby residential buildings. Specialists from the district administration are already conducting an inspection and assessing the extent of the damage.

Prior to the shelling, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic strikes. An air raid alert was declared in Odesa.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 25, Russian troops shelled a hospital in Bilozerka, Kherson region, with artillery for the second time, injuring two medical workers