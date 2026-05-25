Senior Research Fellow, Department of Public Health, University of Otago

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Dr Kimberley O'Sullivan is a Rutherford Discovery Fellow and Senior Research Fellow at the University of Otago, Aotearoa New Zealand. She leads the HOME (HOusing, energy, and MEntal health and wellbeing) research programme, examining how housing conditions, energy use, and affordability shape health and wellbeing. Her work focuses on energy hardship, indoor environments, and housing quality, with particular attention to populations at greater risk of poor outcomes. Kimberley's research combines quantitative and qualitative approaches to understand lived experiences and to evaluate the impacts of housing and energy interventions delivered by communities, iwi, and government. Her work aims to inform policy and practice to create healthier, more equitable housing and energy systems.

2024–present Rutherford Discovery Fellow, Senior Research Fellow, University of Otago

Experience