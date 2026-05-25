J & K Govt Grants Extra Eid Holiday To Employees

“Couple of days ago, BJP government in West Bengal downsized Eid ul Zuha holidays from two days to one. Today JKNC government expanded Eid holidays from two days to three. Credit goes to CM Omar Abdullah Sb for this,” NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar posted on X.

“God forbid, if BJP had come to power here also, people would have to rush to their offices with their qurbani baskets in their hands,” he added.