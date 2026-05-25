J & K Govt Grants Extra Eid Holiday To Employees
- Azha.
An order to this effect was issued by the General Administration Department.
ADVERTISEMENT“Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of one day special casual leave on 29th May 2026 (Friday), in favour of the employees of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir who wish to avail the leave on account of observance of Eid
- Azha,” the order stated.Meanwhile the ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Conference compared the decision with the West Bengal government's reported move to reduce Eid
- Azha public holidays from two days to one.
“Couple of days ago, BJP government in West Bengal downsized Eid ul Zuha holidays from two days to one. Today JKNC government expanded Eid holidays from two days to three. Credit goes to CM Omar Abdullah Sb for this,” NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar posted on X.Read Also Festive Buzz Returns, But Eid Markets Feel Inflation Pinch LG Visits Hazratbal Shrine, Reviews Eid Preparations
“God forbid, if BJP had come to power here also, people would have to rush to their offices with their qurbani baskets in their hands,” he added.ADVERTISEMENT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment