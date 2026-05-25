Fluz Divests Storefronts Business To Accelerate Next-Generation Platform Strategy

NEW YORK, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluz today announced the sale of its Storefronts business to a strategic acquirer for an undisclosed amount. The transaction marks an important step in Fluz's ongoing evolution from a rewards and commerce enablement company into a broader payments and embedded financial platform.

The Storefronts business grew rapidly after launch, with hundreds of storefronts going live within its first year and hundreds of millions of dollars in transaction volume processed through the model. The business demonstrated strong market demand for flexible, merchant-connected commerce infrastructure and helped validate many of the commercial concepts that Fluz is now advancing through its Platform offering.

"Storefronts was an important chapter for Fluz," said Maurice Harary, CEO of Fluz. "It showed how quickly businesses could adopt flexible commerce and rewards infrastructure when the right tools were made available. At the same time, as we looked at where Fluz should invest over the next five years, it became clear that our long-term opportunity is in Platform."

Fluz's Platform business is designed to help companies launch branded payment journeys, embed payment capabilities, and access a unified suite of commerce and financial tools. The sale allows Fluz to sharpen its focus on higher-scale, enterprise-oriented infrastructure, including embedded payments, branded financial experiences, business spend tools, and API-driven commerce capabilities. Fluz will continue investing in products that support its long-term vision of helping businesses and platforms launch flexible payment and rewards experiences with less operational complexity.

"Platform is the natural evolution of everything Storefronts proved was possible, built for the scale and integration that enterprise clients need," Harary added. "That is where we are investing, and that is where we see our long-term opportunity."

Fluz will use the divestiture to concentrate internal resources on its core growth priorities, including Fluz Platform, Fluz Business, virtual cards, rewards infrastructure, and embedded financial services.

About Fluz

Fluz is a rewards-driven digital wallet and payments platform that has processed billions of dollars across cards, bills, payouts, and gift cards. Fluz helps consumers, businesses, and platforms optimize how money moves, enabling cashback, virtual cards, spend management, bill payments, and embedded payment tools through consumer, business, and platform products. More information is available at.

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