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1317225 B.C. Ltd. Announces Amended And Restated Liquidity Warrants


2026-05-25 05:33:46
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) 1317225 B.C. Ltd. Announces Amended and Restated Liquidity Warrants

May 25, 2026 4:36 PM EDT | Source: 1317225 B.C. LTD.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - Further to the press release dated May 24, 2023, 1317225 B.C. Ltd. (the " Company ") has amended and restated the terms of the liquidity warrants (the " Amended Liquidity Warrants "). The Amended Liquidity Warrants entitle the holders to receive, for no additional consideration, such number of fully paid and non-assessable Common Shares of the Company that is equal to $750,000.00 divided by the price per equity security at which a financing is done concurrently or in connection with a listing transaction multiplied by the percentage ownership of that particular holder of the total Amended Liquidity Warrants, such that the total dilution to the Company is equal to $750,000.00.

For further information, please contact:

1317225 B.C. LTD.
James Ward
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer,
and Director
Email: ...

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: 1317225 B.C. LTD.

MENAFN25052026004218003983ID1111165838



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