MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) 1317225 B.C. Ltd. Announces Amended and Restated Liquidity Warrants

May 25, 2026 4:36 PM EDT | Source: 1317225 B.C. LTD.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - Further to the press release dated May 24, 2023, 1317225 B.C. Ltd. (the " Company ") has amended and restated the terms of the liquidity warrants (the " Amended Liquidity Warrants "). The Amended Liquidity Warrants entitle the holders to receive, for no additional consideration, such number of fully paid and non-assessable Common Shares of the Company that is equal to $750,000.00 divided by the price per equity security at which a financing is done concurrently or in connection with a listing transaction multiplied by the percentage ownership of that particular holder of the total Amended Liquidity Warrants, such that the total dilution to the Company is equal to $750,000.00.

For further information, please contact:



1317225 B.C. LTD.

James Ward

Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer,

and Director

Email: ...

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Source: 1317225 B.C. LTD.