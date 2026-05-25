Brazil Moves To End 6X1 Scale, Cut Week To 40 Hours

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Brazil · Labor

Key Facts

- The reform: A constitutional amendment would end the 6×1 schedule and cut the workweek from 44 to 40 hours, with two rest days.

- No pay cut: The government and Congress agreed the reduction will carry no reduction in workers' wages.

- Vote calendar: A special committee is set to vote the bill on May 27, with the lower-house floor expected to follow on May 28.

- Transition deal: Lula and Speaker Hugo Motta agreed on a phased path rather than an immediate switch to the new limit.

- Latin American impact: Brazil would join Mexico, Colombia and Chile in moving toward a 40-hour week this decade.

Brazil's government and Congress have agreed to push a constitutional amendment ending the 6×1 work scale and cutting the workweek to 40 hours without lowering pay, with key votes scheduled for late May.

What would the 6×1 work scale reform change?

The proposal would amend the constitution to scrap the 6×1 arrangement, under which employees work six days for one day of rest, and lower the maximum workweek from 44 hours to 40 hours with two rest days. Speaker Hugo Motta said the text would proceed on that basis, without any cut to workers' wages, and with a push to strengthen collective bargaining so sectors can address their own particulars.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Motta agreed on a transition rather than an overnight change, with reports describing a phased reduction of about two hours this year and two more in 2027. A complementary bill sent with constitutional urgency would handle sector-specific rules and align existing labor law with the amendment.

When will Congress vote?

A special committee examining the measure is set to vote the report drafted by Deputy Leo Prates on May 27, sending the text to the lower-house floor the following day. The lower house has opened a week of concentrated effort to advance priority items, with the workweek change near the top of the list.

If the lower house approves it, the amendment would still need to clear the Senate, where a related proposal has been advancing. The government has said it wants both chambers to act this half of the year.

Why does the reform carry political weight?

Ending the 6×1 scale was a central demand at this year's May 1 labor rallies, and polling has shown strong public support for the change, giving the government a popular cause heading into the October election. Business groups have warned about the cost of shorter hours for labor-intensive sectors, a tension the phased timeline and collective-bargaining language are meant to ease.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the 6×1 work scale?

It is a schedule under which an employee works six days and rests one. The amendment would replace it with a 40-hour week and two days of rest, ending a model common in retail and services.

Will workers earn less?

No. The government and Congress agreed the shorter week will not reduce wages. That guarantee was a condition of the deal between the executive and lawmakers.

When do the votes happen?

The committee vote is set for May 27 and the lower-house floor vote for May 28. The measure would then move to the Senate for its own consideration.

Is the change immediate?

No. Lula and Motta agreed on a transition, with reports pointing to a reduction of about two hours this year and two more in 2027, rather than an immediate move to 40 hours.

How does Brazil compare regionally?

If approved, Brazil would join Mexico, Colombia and Chile among Latin American countries reducing the workweek this decade. Mexico has legislated a phased path to 40 hours by 2030.

Connected Coverage

The push mirrors the regional shift detailed in our coverage of Mexico's 40-hour workweek, and unfolds against the political backdrop traced in our reporting on the 2026 presidential race.

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