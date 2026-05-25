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Brazil Inflation Forecast Climbs To 5.04%


2026-05-25 05:30:45
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil · Markets

Key Facts

- Inflation up: The market's 2026 inflation forecast rose to 5.04 percent from 4.92 percent, an 11th straight weekly increase.

- Above target: The forecast sits above the 4.5 percent ceiling of the central bank's inflation target band.

- Selic steady: The year-end 2026 policy-rate forecast held at 13.25 percent, after two cuts took it to 14.5 percent.

- Other views: The 2026 growth estimate edged up to 1.89 percent and the year-end dollar forecast eased to 5.17 reais ($1.03).

- Latin American impact: Sticky inflation in the region's largest economy points to higher-for-longer rates across markets.

Brazil's market raised its 2026 inflation forecast to 5.04 percent in the May 25 central-bank survey, the eleventh straight weekly increase and a reading that keeps expectations above the official target ceiling.

What did the inflation forecast survey show?

The weekly Focus survey of economists lifted the median 2026 consumer-price estimate to 5.04 percent from 4.92 percent, the eleventh consecutive rise. That keeps the projection above the 4.5 percent upper bound of the target, whose center is 3 percent with a 1.5-point tolerance, signaling expectations remain unanchored despite firmer central-bank messaging.

Analysts linked the renewed pressure mainly to recent oil-price shocks tied to conflict in the Middle East. The 2027 estimate edged up to 4.01 percent, while 2028 held at 3.65 percent.

What does it mean for interest rates?

The median forecast for the Selic policy rate at the end of 2026 held at 13.25 percent, after the central bank delivered two quarter-point cuts this year that lowered it from 15 percent to 14.5 percent. Persistent above-target inflation tends to support higher rates for longer, which weighs on credit-sensitive sectors even as a slightly better growth outlook helps consumption and services.

Economists nudged the 2026 growth estimate up to 1.89 percent and trimmed the year-end dollar forecast to 5.17 reais ($1.03 per real equivalent), a firmer currency that can ease pressure on imported goods. The mix leaves the central bank weighing how far and how fast it can extend its easing cycle.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil - Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
May 25, 2026 · 17:01

Ibovespa · benchmark 177,488
+0.73% L 176,210day rangeH 177,736

+28.49% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names 71% advancing

10 ▲ advancing4 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.02 -0.37%

EUR / BRL 5.84 +0.04%

Selic rate 14.50% ·

Brent crude 100.21 -3.22%

Iron ore 161.91 ·

Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +3.09% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Industrials +2.68% WEGE3, RENT3

Consumer Staples +1.61% ABEV3

Consumer Disc. +1.59% AZZA3

Utilities +0.92% ENEV3

Mining +0.02% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Materials -0.43% SUZB3

Energy -4.55% PETR4, PRIO3

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil
177,488
+0.73%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
68,231
-0.15%

S&P IPSAChile
10,823
+2.45%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,846,220
-1.08%

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,118
-0.22%

BVL S&P PerúPeru
19,767
+0.37%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 177,488 +0.73% +28.49% 176,210 177,736 176,210 -
USD/BRL 5.02 -0.37% -11.09% 5.04 5.04 4.99 -
SELIC 14.50% - - - - -
PETR4 43.00 -3.33% +37.38% 44.48 43.82 43.00 21,424,800
VALE3 83.10 +0.00% +53.88% 83.10 83.33 82.45 5,683,200
ITUB4 40.35 +2.33% +9.89% 39.43 40.49 39.86 8,337,100
BBDC4 18.04 +2.38% +14.69% 17.62 18.07 17.74 9,690,500
BBAS3 21.64 +3.34% -12.24% 20.94 21.67 21.13 13,093,800
B3SA3 17.38 +4.32% +21.21% 16.66 17.43 16.78 13,452,700
ABEV3 16.36 +1.61% +14.73% 16.10 16.41 16.16 10,993,100
WEGE3 43.34 +1.43% -0.85% 42.73 43.52 43.00 1,887,000
PRIO3 64.46 -5.76% +65.07% 68.40 67.25 64.00 6,133,500
SUZB3 41.52 -0.43% -21.32% 41.70 42.10 41.38 2,090,900
RENT3 45.05 +3.92% +10.28% 43.35 45.12 43.88 4,279,400
AZZA3 21.05 +1.59% -46.84% 20.72 21.10 20.37 1,243,700
CSNA3 6.74 +0.15% -23.61% 6.73 6.83 6.60 5,342,300
GGBR4 23.99 -0.08% +53.45% 24.01 24.23 23.78 1,920,000
ENEV3 25.19 +0.92% +78.42% 24.96 25.37 24.93 2,265,900

Largest moves today PRIO3
64.46
-5.76% B3SA3
17.38
+4.32% RENT3
45.05
+3.92% BBAS3
21.64
+3.34% PETR4
43.00
-3.33% BBDC4
18.04
+2.38% ITUB4
40.35
+2.33% ABEV3
16.36
+1.61%

The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.73%, with breadth positive - 10 of 14 names higher. Financials led, while Energy lagged.

From The Rio Times

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Frequently Asked Questions What is the Focus survey?

It is a weekly poll of market economists run by Brazil's central bank, tracking expectations for inflation, interest rates, growth and the exchange rate. Markets watch it closely as a gauge of sentiment.

Why does the inflation forecast matter?

At 5.04 percent, the 2026 projection sits above the 4.5 percent target ceiling. A forecast stuck above target can keep interest rates elevated and shape borrowing costs across the economy.

Where is the Selic rate headed?

The market sees the Selic ending 2026 at 13.25 percent. The central bank has cut twice this year to 14.5 percent but signaled the path depends on external and inflation conditions.

Connected Coverage

The rate backdrop frames the bank results covered in our reporting on first-quarter earnings, and the oil shock behind the inflation pressure traced in our coverage of the Hormuz oil story.

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The Rio Times

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