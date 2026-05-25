Brazil Inflation Forecast Climbs To 5.04%

Key Facts

- Inflation up: The market's 2026 inflation forecast rose to 5.04 percent from 4.92 percent, an 11th straight weekly increase.

- Above target: The forecast sits above the 4.5 percent ceiling of the central bank's inflation target band.

- Selic steady: The year-end 2026 policy-rate forecast held at 13.25 percent, after two cuts took it to 14.5 percent.

- Other views: The 2026 growth estimate edged up to 1.89 percent and the year-end dollar forecast eased to 5.17 reais ($1.03).

- Latin American impact: Sticky inflation in the region's largest economy points to higher-for-longer rates across markets.

Brazil's market raised its 2026 inflation forecast to 5.04 percent in the May 25 central-bank survey, the eleventh straight weekly increase and a reading that keeps expectations above the official target ceiling.

The weekly Focus survey of economists lifted the median 2026 consumer-price estimate to 5.04 percent from 4.92 percent, the eleventh consecutive rise. That keeps the projection above the 4.5 percent upper bound of the target, whose center is 3 percent with a 1.5-point tolerance, signaling expectations remain unanchored despite firmer central-bank messaging.

Analysts linked the renewed pressure mainly to recent oil-price shocks tied to conflict in the Middle East. The 2027 estimate edged up to 4.01 percent, while 2028 held at 3.65 percent.

The median forecast for the Selic policy rate at the end of 2026 held at 13.25 percent, after the central bank delivered two quarter-point cuts this year that lowered it from 15 percent to 14.5 percent. Persistent above-target inflation tends to support higher rates for longer, which weighs on credit-sensitive sectors even as a slightly better growth outlook helps consumption and services.

Economists nudged the 2026 growth estimate up to 1.89 percent and trimmed the year-end dollar forecast to 5.17 reais ($1.03 per real equivalent), a firmer currency that can ease pressure on imported goods. The mix leaves the central bank weighing how far and how fast it can extend its easing cycle.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Ibovespa · benchmark 177,488

+0.73% L 176,210day rangeH 177,736

Market breadth · 14 names 71% advancing

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.02 -0.37%

Selic rate 14.50% ·

Iron ore 161.91 ·

Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +3.09% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Consumer Staples +1.61% ABEV3

Utilities +0.92% ENEV3

Materials -0.43% SUZB3

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

177,488

+0.73%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,231

-0.15%



S&P IPSAChile

10,823

+2.45%



S&P MERVALArgentina

2,846,220

-1.08%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,118

-0.22%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

19,767

+0.37%

