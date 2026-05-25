Brazil Inflation Forecast Climbs To 5.04%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|177,488
|+0.73%
|+28.49%
|176,210
|177,736
|176,210
|-
|USD/BRL
|5.02
|-0.37%
|-11.09%
|5.04
|5.04
|4.99
|-
|SELIC
|14.50%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PETR4
|43.00
|-3.33%
|+37.38%
|44.48
|43.82
|43.00
|21,424,800
|VALE3
|83.10
|+0.00%
|+53.88%
|83.10
|83.33
|82.45
|5,683,200
|ITUB4
|40.35
|+2.33%
|+9.89%
|39.43
|40.49
|39.86
|8,337,100
|BBDC4
|18.04
|+2.38%
|+14.69%
|17.62
|18.07
|17.74
|9,690,500
|BBAS3
|21.64
|+3.34%
|-12.24%
|20.94
|21.67
|21.13
|13,093,800
|B3SA3
|17.38
|+4.32%
|+21.21%
|16.66
|17.43
|16.78
|13,452,700
|ABEV3
|16.36
|+1.61%
|+14.73%
|16.10
|16.41
|16.16
|10,993,100
|WEGE3
|43.34
|+1.43%
|-0.85%
|42.73
|43.52
|43.00
|1,887,000
|PRIO3
|64.46
|-5.76%
|+65.07%
|68.40
|67.25
|64.00
|6,133,500
|SUZB3
|41.52
|-0.43%
|-21.32%
|41.70
|42.10
|41.38
|2,090,900
|RENT3
|45.05
|+3.92%
|+10.28%
|43.35
|45.12
|43.88
|4,279,400
|AZZA3
|21.05
|+1.59%
|-46.84%
|20.72
|21.10
|20.37
|1,243,700
|CSNA3
|6.74
|+0.15%
|-23.61%
|6.73
|6.83
|6.60
|5,342,300
|GGBR4
|23.99
|-0.08%
|+53.45%
|24.01
|24.23
|23.78
|1,920,000
|ENEV3
|25.19
|+0.92%
|+78.42%
|24.96
|25.37
|24.93
|2,265,900
64.46
-5.76% B3SA3
17.38
+4.32% RENT3
45.05
+3.92% BBAS3
21.64
+3.34% PETR4
43.00
-3.33% BBDC4
18.04
+2.38% ITUB4
40.35
+2.33% ABEV3
16.36
+1.61%
The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.73%, with breadth positive - 10 of 14 names higher. Financials led, while Energy lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 25 May 2026 Internet, Mobile and Coworking in Brazil for Expats Read → Frequently Asked Questions What is the Focus survey?
It is a weekly poll of market economists run by Brazil's central bank, tracking expectations for inflation, interest rates, growth and the exchange rate. Markets watch it closely as a gauge of sentiment.Why does the inflation forecast matter?
At 5.04 percent, the 2026 projection sits above the 4.5 percent target ceiling. A forecast stuck above target can keep interest rates elevated and shape borrowing costs across the economy.Where is the Selic rate headed?
The market sees the Selic ending 2026 at 13.25 percent. The central bank has cut twice this year to 14.5 percent but signaled the path depends on external and inflation conditions.Connected Coverage
The rate backdrop frames the bank results covered in our reporting on first-quarter earnings, and the oil shock behind the inflation pressure traced in our coverage of the Hormuz oil story.
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