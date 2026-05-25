MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Costa Mesa, California, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Mesa, California - May 24, 2026 - -

As large breed dogs continue to experience longer lifespans due to improvements in veterinary care and nutrition awareness, pet owners are increasingly focused on mobility-related wellness during the later stages of a dog's life. Industry analysts and veterinary professionals have observed growing demand for supplements formulated to support aging dogs, particularly among breeds known for carrying additional stress on joints over time.

Large breeds such as German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, Labrador Retrievers, Rottweilers, Great Danes, and Bernese Mountain Dogs are frequently discussed in conversations surrounding canine mobility due to their size, structure, and activity levels throughout life. Veterinary experts note that larger dogs may experience age-related stiffness and movement changes earlier or more noticeably than smaller breeds as they enter their senior years.

Pet owners commonly report behavioral changes in elderly large breed dogs including slower movement after rest, reluctance to climb stairs, hesitation entering vehicles, and reduced endurance during walks or outdoor activity. These gradual shifts often lead owners to explore mobility-focused nutrition products designed to support long-term wellness routines.

The pet supplement industry has responded to this trend with increased focus on formulations containing ingredients commonly associated with joint support, including glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, turmeric, and collagen-related compounds. Consumer awareness surrounding these ingredients has expanded significantly in recent years as pet owners spend more time researching nutrition options tailored to aging dogs.

Zenapet has continued highlighting its Hip and Joint Superfood Supplement for Dogs amid growing discussions around mobility support for senior large breed dogs. According to the company, interest from owners of aging larger breeds has become an increasingly important part of the broader pet wellness conversation.

"Large breed owners are often highly proactive once they begin noticing mobility-related changes," a Zenapet spokesperson said. "These dogs are a major part of the family, and owners want to support comfort, movement, and overall quality of life as their pets age."

Veterinary professionals frequently recommend that owners of large breed dogs pay attention to subtle movement-related changes that may develop gradually over time. Because larger dogs naturally place more weight and pressure on joints throughout their lives, aging-related mobility concerns are commonly discussed within veterinary and pet wellness communities.

Industry analysts also note that senior pet wellness has become one of the fastest-growing categories in the broader pet care market. Consumers today are more likely to incorporate supplements into daily feeding routines while also prioritizing ingredient transparency and simplified formulations.

Zenapet states that its Hip and Joint Superfood Supplement was developed to align with this growing demand for mobility-focused nutritional support products. The company notes that consumers are increasingly interested in understanding ingredient sourcing, formulation practices, and how supplements fit into long-term senior dog wellness routines.

In recent years, educational content surrounding canine mobility has also become more widespread across social media platforms, veterinary publications, and pet-focused online communities. Discussions around aging large breed dogs often center around preventative wellness habits, exercise management, weight control, and nutritional supplementation as part of broader lifestyle care.

Golden Retrievers and Labrador Retrievers, two of the most commonly owned dog breeds in the United States, are frequently referenced in mobility-related discussions due to their popularity and active lifestyles. Similarly, working breeds such as German Shepherds and Rottweilers are often associated with long-term joint stress because of their size and physical demands throughout life.

Pet owners increasingly view mobility support as part of maintaining daily activity and routine rather than solely responding to visible discomfort. This shift in consumer behavior has contributed to rising demand for products positioned around long-term wellness and aging support.

Zenapet states that it plans to continue participating in conversations surrounding senior dog wellness, ingredient education, and mobility-focused nutrition as awareness around aging large breed care continues to grow within the pet industry.

###

For more information about Zenapet, contact the company here:

Zenapet

Caren Collins

...

CONTACT: Caren Collins