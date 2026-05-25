Strategy Pauses Bitcoin Buying As $1.5 Billion Debt Deal Takes Focus

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Strategy shifted its capital allocation this week by pausing Bitcoin purchases and focusing on debt repurchases. The company directed resources toward retiring convertible notes instead of expanding its digital asset holdings.

Strategy Prioritizes Convertible Debt Repurchase

Strategy paused its Bitcoin accumulation program and allocated capital toward repurchasing convertible senior notes due in 2029. The company announced plans to retire nearly $1.5 billion in face value debt and expects to complete the transaction for about $1.38 billion in cash.

The company intends to fund the repurchase through existing cash reserves and proceeds from stock sales. It also outlined the possibility of using Bitcoin -related resources if necessary, though current holdings indicate no direct reduction in its Bitcoin treasury.

The debt repurchase follows recent fundraising efforts through STRC perpetual preferred shares and MSTR stock sales. Consequently, Strategy previously acquired 24,869 Bitcoin for approximately $2.01 billion. The latest move marks a temporary shift from accumulation toward balance sheet management.

Bitcoin Holdings Remain at Record Levels

Despite the pause in purchases, Strategy continues to hold 843,738 Bitcoin on its balance sheet, carrying a market value of about $65.25 billion based on recent prices. The company acquired the assets for roughly $63.88 billion.

The figures suggest that Strategy remains in a profitable position on its Bitcoin investment. The current treasury size reinforces its status as the largest corporate Bitcoin holder and underscores its long-term commitment to digital assets.

Background factors support that view: the company has raised billions through multiple financing methods and has consistently used equity, debt, and preferred share offerings to fund acquisitions. The latest debt action therefore reflects capital management rather than a strategic retreat from Bitcoin.

Debt Reduction Supports Capital Structure Goals

The debt repurchase reduces future dilution risks tied to convertible notes, meaning fewer potential shares could enter circulation if conversions occur later. The move may also increase Bitcoin exposure on a per-share basis for existing shareholders.

Retiring debt below face value strengthens the company's financial position by lowering outstanding liabilities and improving balance sheet flexibility. The reduction in leverage may also support future fundraising when market conditions improve.

Strategy has relied on capital markets to expand its Bitcoin treasury over recent years, so maintaining financial flexibility remains important for future acquisitions. The company can potentially access new debt, equity, or preferred share financing after completing the repurchase.

The announcement arrived during a challenging period for MSTR stock performance: shares declined more than 5% over the previous week and erased earlier gains, and the stock closed 3.01% lower at $159.89 on Friday. Recent filings also showed stock sales by Chief Financial Officer Andrew Kang and director Jarrod Patten. However, Strategy's Bitcoin holdings remain unchanged despite concerns surrounding the debt transaction. The company's latest actions indicate a focus on strengthening its capital structure while preserving capacity for future Bitcoin purchases.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.