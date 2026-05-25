Blackrock Sells $1B In Bitcoin As ETF Outflows Hit 2026 High

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) BlackRock recorded its largest Bitcoin ETF outflow of 2026 after steady withdrawals throughout the past week. The asset manager sold more than $1 billion worth of Bitcoin, while the broader ETF market also posted heavy losses. Meanwhile, Bitcoin remained under pressure despite a modest recovery near the start of the week.

BlackRock Leads Weekly Bitcoin ETF Outflows

BlackRock reported continuous Bitcoin sales during every trading day last week. Consequently, the total value of those sales reached approximately $1.01 billion by week's end. The figure marked the firm's largest weekly Bitcoin ETF outflow since November 2025.

Data from crypto analytics platform Arkham showed BlackRock accounted for most of the sector's withdrawals. Moreover, the broader Bitcoin ETF market experienced significant selling activity across multiple funds. Market participants reduced exposure as volatility increased across digital assets.

Bitcoin faced persistent downward pressure during the same period. As a result, ETF demand weakened despite BlackRock maintaining its leading market position. The latest withdrawals reflected a notable shift from stronger inflows seen earlier this year.

The outflow trend emerged as cryptocurrency prices struggled to sustain momentum. Furthermore, several major digital assets traded in negative territory throughout much of the week. The market environment contributed to reduced demand for spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Institutional activity played a major role in the week's market performance. Consequently, large-scale fund withdrawals added pressure to Bitcoin and related investment products. The combined ETF outflow reached approximately $1.26 billion during the reporting period.

BlackRock represented the largest share of those withdrawals. Moreover, the fund manager continued to dominate overall Bitcoin ETF holdings despite recent selling activity. The latest figures highlighted the scale of the market's recent shift.

Bitcoin Holds Above Key Levels Despite Selling Pressure

Bitcoin traded at $77,443 at the time of reporting. However, the cryptocurrency remained well below levels seen during stronger periods earlier this month. The price still managed a modest gain of 0.45% from recent lows.

The asset began the month with positive momentum across major exchanges. However, sentiment weakened as volatility returned to the broader cryptocurrency market. Selling pressure increased as prices struggled to maintain upward movement.

Several market indicators pointed to growing uncertainty across digital assets. Consequently, traders adjusted positions while risk appetite declined. Bitcoin faced resistance as buyers attempted to stabilize recent losses.

The recent ETF withdrawals added another challenge for the market. Moreover, reduced institutional demand coincided with weaker price performance across major cryptocurrencies. The combination created additional pressure on Bitcoin's short-term outlook.

Market forecasts remained divided regarding Bitcoin's next move. Some analysts expected consolidation near current levels, while others projected further declines. Meanwhile, resistance levels continued to limit stronger recovery attempts.

Bitcoin maintained support above key price zones despite the recent weakness. However, continued selling activity could influence future market direction. The cryptocurrency remained sensitive to both institutional flows and broader market sentiment.

Market Context Highlights Changing Institutional Activity

Spot Bitcoin ETFs played a significant role in Bitcoin's performance throughout the past year. Consequently, inflows and outflows often influenced short-term market sentiment and trading activity. Large fund movements frequently attracted attention across financial markets.

BlackRock emerged as the dominant participant in the Bitcoin ETF sector after its launch. Moreover, the firm's products consistently attracted substantial capital compared with competitors. That position made recent withdrawals particularly notable.

The latest outflows followed months of stronger institutional participation. However, changing market conditions encouraged a more defensive approach among large market participants. As a result, Bitcoin ETFs experienced one of their weakest weeks of 2026.

The broader cryptocurrency market continues to navigate heightened volatility. Meanwhile, Bitcoin remains the primary benchmark for digital asset performance. Future ETF flow data will likely remain an important factor for market direction.

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