Mexico Exports Hit Record $72 Billion In April

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Mexico · Trade

Key Facts

- Record month: April exports reached $72.04 billion, a 32.6 percent annual jump, the statistics agency reported on May 25.

- Trade surplus: Imports rose 24.1 percent to $67.52 billion, leaving a monthly surplus of $4.52 billion.

- Non-oil engine: Non-oil exports grew 33.5 percent to nearly $67 billion, with manufacturing the main driver.

- US pull: Non-oil sales to the United States rose 34.8 percent year on year, far outpacing other markets.

- Latin American impact: The data cements Mexico's role as a core link in North American supply chains.

Mexico posted record exports of $72.04 billion in April, a 32.6 percent annual surge that lifted the trade balance into a $4.52 billion surplus, fresh evidence of how tightly the economy is bound to United States demand.

What drove the record exports in April?

The national statistics agency reported on May 25 that total April exports climbed 32.6 percent from a year earlier to $72.04 billion. Non-oil shipments did the heavy lifting, rising 33.5 percent to nearly $67 billion, while oil exports added a smaller 7.9 percent to about $2.05 billion.

Manufacturing and extractive sales led the gains, with extractive exports up 71.3 percent and manufacturing up 34 percent. The agency said no export category fell during the month, an unusually broad-based advance.

How did the trade balance shift?

Imports also rose strongly, up 24.1 percent to $67.52 billion, led by non-oil intermediate goods, which climbed 31.9 percent. That left a monthly trade surplus of $4.52 billion, broadly in line with the same month a year earlier.

The April surplus followed an even larger $5.93 billion reading in March, the strongest since December 2020. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the agency noted the monthly balance eased slightly from March, reflecting a smaller non-oil surplus and a wider oil deficit.

Why do record exports matter for Mexico?

The figures reinforce Mexico 's position as a strategic node in North American supply chains, with non-oil sales to the United States up 34.8 percent year on year against a 26.7 percent rise to the rest of the world. The strength also tracks a firmer peso and steady external demand, though analysts caution that exposure to United States trade policy remains a standing risk for the export model.

Frequently Asked Questions How much did Mexico export in April?

Total exports were $72.04 billion, a record for the month and a 32.6 percent increase from April 2025. Non-oil exports made up nearly $67 billion of that total.

Did Mexico run a trade surplus?

Yes. With imports at $67.52 billion, the country recorded a $4.52 billion surplus in April. That came after a $5.93 billion surplus in March.

What sectors led the growth?

Extractive exports rose 71.3 percent and manufacturing 34 percent. Non-oil intermediate goods drove the import side, climbing 31.9 percent on the year.

How important is the US market?

It is central. Non-oil exports to the United States rose 34.8 percent year on year, well above the 26.7 percent gain to other markets, underscoring deep integration with the US economy.

Are there risks to the trend?

Analysts point to US trade policy as the main risk, given how concentrated Mexican exports are on that market. Shifts in tariffs or demand could quickly alter the picture.

Connected Coverage

The export strength pairs with the firm currency examined in our coverage of the strong peso, and the labor shifts behind the workforce traced in our reporting on the 40-hour workweek.

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