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Israel's Opposition Leader Says US-Iran Draft Deal 'Disaster'

Israel's Opposition Leader Says US-Iran Draft Deal 'Disaster'


2026-05-25 03:08:20
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Monday that a draft deal between the United States and Iran is a "disaster" as the Iranian regime "did not fall, it grew stronger", AzerNEWS reports.

Lapid also slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for failing to meet the country's goals in the war against Iran. "The current situation is the result of a continuous failure of government. Benjamin Netanyahu is a man blessed with talents, but he has grown old and tired and is surrounded by the least suitable people to run a country," he told reporters.

Furthermore, the opposition leader said it is "absurd" that the deal between the US and Iran is being shaped without Israel at the table. He also urged Netanyahu to convey to US President Donald Trump that Israel is not an American protectorate and that it reserves its "freedom of action" without committing "to things that go against our security."

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AzerNews

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