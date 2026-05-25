Ukraine's Defense Forces Strike Oil Depot In Russia's Bryansk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to the General Staff, the Belets oil depot is involved in supplying the Russian military. The extent of the damage caused by the strike is still being assessed.

Ukrainian defenders also struck an enemy ammunition depot in occupied Mizhhiria in Crimea, as well as four Russian military facilities in the Donetsk region: an ammunition depot near Novoianysol, a field artillery depot near Kremenivka, a logistics warehouse near Dokuchaievsk, and a communications hub of a Russian unit in Ivanivka.

Among the targets hit was also the command platoon of a Russian artillery unit in Troitske, Zaporizhzhia region.

SBU hits strategic fuel hub supplying Moscow region and major airports

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the night of May 24, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile system, an Imbir radar station, ammunition depots, and railway fuel tankers in temporarily occupied areas of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.