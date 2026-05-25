FM Sybiha Urges Allies Not To Yield To Kremlin 'Blackmail' Over New Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this during a joint press conference with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, head of the United Transitional Cabinet of the Belarusian democratic opposition, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“We are currently discussing with our partners that there is no need to succumb to this Russian blackmail [threats of further terror against Ukraine's population]. We have already been through all of this and we know: whenever he [Putin] escalates this rhetoric, he is trying to influence the so-called Western mentality – whether through nuclear threats or joint exercises on the territory of Belarus,” Sybiha said.

He described Russia's actions as“mockery of all peace efforts” and stated that the Russian leadership shows no signs of interest in a peace process.

“On the contrary, they are escalating. That means the world's response must also be proportional. And that means additional aid packages for Ukraine, additional missiles,” the minister stressed.

According to him, Vladimir Putin must understand the consequences of refusing serious negotiations and“ultimately realize that he will never achieve his military objectives on the territory of Ukraine.”

“He now needs to save his own country, which he will not succeed in doing. Together with our partners, we discussed this firm response – not in words, but what exactly we can do now: show that Europe is not intimidated, show that we already know how to respond to such threats – proportionally and with strength. And I am convinced that this situation will allow us to receive additional packages of solidarity and concrete support,” the minister said.

Ukraine unlocks another source of funding within PURL – FM

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has publicly signaled the continuation of terror against Ukraine's civilian population.