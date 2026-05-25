Belarusian Opposition Leader Calls For Stronger Ukraine Ties With Democratic Belarus

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Head of the United Transitional Cabinet of the Belarusian democratic opposition Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Tsikhanouskaya thanked the Ukrainian foreign minister for initiating dialogue and for Ukraine's principled stance in support of the democratic aspirations of the Belarusian people.

“I represent those Belarusians who continue to fight for freedom despite repression, prisons, and exile. Today we discussed further cooperation between Ukraine and Belarusian democratic forces. It is very important for us that Ukraine sees a free Belarus as a future partner and neighbor, not a threat,” she said.

She stressed that only a free and democratic Belarus would become a factor of stability and security in the region, rather than an instrument of the Kremlin's aggressive policy.

“We need more mutual trust, more contacts between people, experts, civil society, and democratic institutions. Putin and Lukashenko have done everything to destroy friendly relations between our peoples, but our task is to restore them,” Tsikhanouskaya emphasized.

In this context, she welcomed the appointment of Yaroslav Chornogor as ambassador-at-large responsible for contacts with the Belarusian opposition.

“This will facilitate closer cooperation and help to resolve various practical issues faced by Belarusians in Ukraine,” she noted.

seeks stronger political and civil society cooperation with Ukrain

As reported by Ukrinform, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya arrived in Kyiv in the morning of May 25.