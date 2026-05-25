“Flash”: Ukraine Already Has Interceptors For Russian Shahed Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated by Serhii“Flash” Beskrestnov, an advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense, during a television broadcast.

“We are currently designing-and not just designing-we already have interceptors that will actively engage the Geran-3, -4, and -5. And last month, our guys actually demonstrated how this works and shot down several of these new Russian-made Geran-4 and -5 drones,” Flash said.

As the adviser explained, the Russians have noticed a decline in the effectiveness of conventional“Shaheds,” which is why they began using jet-powered variants-the“Geran-3,”“Geran-4,” and“Geran-5”-with improved performance.

”: Russia relied on sheer numbers rather than effectiveness in latest attack

“Right now they're using the jet-powered 'Shahed'-the 'Geran-3.' It's like a conventional 'Shahed,' but with a jet engine. It has a limited range of about 300 km. However, they are currently trying to develop the“Shahed-4.” It has a larger warhead and a range of up to 800 km. Its speed is somewhere between 300 and 500 km/h, and there is also the“Geran-5.” This“Geran” no longer looks like a“Shahed”; it's more like a drone-missile, and its speed will be around 500–700 km/h. And this is intended to create problems for our troops and drone interceptors. But we're expecting this,” Flash noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has released information about the new Russian jet-powered strike drone, the“Geran-4.”

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