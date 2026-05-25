Jordanian Pilgrims Begin Gather At Mount Arafat

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mecca, May 25 (Petra)-- Jordanian Hajj missions on Monday began transporting Jordanian pilgrims to the Mount Arafat as part of an organized mobilization plan aimed at ensuring the smooth and safe movement of pilgrims to the holy sites, amid intensive measures by the Saudi authorities to regulate crowd movement and prevent congestion.

The transfer process is being carried out in phases according to a carefully prepared timetable that takes into account the comfort and safety of pilgrims. Administrative and guidance teams continue to monitor pilgrims' conditions, facilitate their movement from accommodation sites to the holy places, and address any field observations immediately.

Jordanian Hajj missions have also completed preparations for pilgrims' camps in Arafat and Mina, including the provision of air-conditioned tents and service facilities designed to ensure a comfortable environment for pilgrims during the performance of Hajj rituals, particularly in light of high temperatures in the holy sites.

Religious and administrative guidance teams have intensified efforts to educate pilgrims about Hajj rituals and provide the necessary assistance during the Day of Arafat, with a focus on easing procedures for elderly pilgrims and those suffering from illnesses to ensure they perform the rituals with ease and reassurance.

This year's Hajj season has witnessed a number of organizational and service improvements, including reducing the number of pilgrims accommodated in residential rooms, enhancing services provided in the camps, and supplying meals for pilgrims during the days spent at the holy sites.

Head of the Jordanian medical mission, Majed Abdel Qader, confirmed on Monday the mission's readiness to provide medical services and healthcare to pilgrims in Arafat and Mina.

Abdel Qader said medical teams are fully prepared to handle various health conditions and provide the necessary care, noting that the mission will operate from two locations within the holy sites to cover all areas where Jordanian pilgrims are present and deliver comprehensive healthcare services.

He added that the medical mission has treated more than 3,000 patients since beginning operations in Makkah, in addition to monitoring cases requiring specialized medical care.

He also noted that the mission visited two patients on Sunday. The first was suffering from chest pain and was transferred to hospital, where a cardiac catheterization procedure was performed. He confirmed that the patient's condition is stable and discharge from hospital is expected later Monday.

The second patient was suffering from an intestinal blockage and underwent surgery, with Abdel Qader describing the patient's condition as reassuring.

//Petra// MF