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Buy Once, Never Replace: The Case For American-Made Luxcraft Outdoor Furniture Made From 100% Recycled HDPE
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- American homeowners spend an estimated $8.5 billion annually on outdoor furniture - most of it made from wood, wicker, or metal that requires seasonal maintenance, has a lifespan measured in years, and ends up in a landfill. A growing segment of buyers is discovering a better answer: furniture built from recycled high-density polyethylene, or HDPE, that requires no maintenance, never rots or rusts, and carries a manufacturer's structural warranty measured in decades.
Ultimate Home Upgrade (ultimatehomeupgrade) now carries the full LuxCraft Fine Outdoor Seating collection - 93 products including recycled plastic Adirondack chairs, HDPE porch swings, outdoor poly lumber gliders, loveseats, and deep-seating sets.
What HDPE Poly Lumber Actually Is
High-density polyethylene poly lumber is manufactured by melting and extruding recycled plastic - primarily from milk jugs and similar post-consumer packaging - into boards that look and feel similar to painted wood but behave completely differently outdoors. The material absorbs no water, contains no wood fibers that can rot or swell, and is stable from -40°F to over 140°F. The color is molded into the material itself, not painted on, which means UV exposure and years of weather exposure do not fade, chip, or peel the finish.
One pound of HDPE poly lumber diverts approximately one gallon jug of recycled plastic from landfill. LuxCraft's Dalton, Ohio facility processes millions of pounds of recycled resin annually.
The Maintenance-Free Value Proposition
The total cost of ownership calculation for outdoor furniture typically ignores maintenance labor: the annual sanding, staining, or sealing of teak and eucalyptus furniture; the seasonal application of rust-inhibiting paint on metal frames; the annual replacement of mildewed or UV-degraded cushions. For LuxCraft poly lumber furniture, the maintenance protocol is a garden hose.
"The customers who understand LuxCraft immediately are the ones who have already spent five years dealing with teak furniture," said Eric, founder of Ultimate Home Upgrade. "They know exactly what they want - something beautiful, American-made, and finished with. LuxCraft is that product. You buy it once and you're done."
Collection Highlights
The LuxCraft Fine Outdoor Seating collection available at Ultimate Home Upgrade includes the classic and plain swing lines (4-foot and 5-foot widths, starting at $694), Adirondack swing series (starting at $794), a complete glider chair and loveseat lineup, and deep-seating conversation sets. All pieces are available in over 20 standard colors with two-tone frame combinations, with lead times of three to six weeks on custom configurations.
Availability
The complete LuxCraft outdoor seating collection is available at ultimatehomeupgrade/collections/luxcraft-fine-outdoor-seating with free shipping to the contiguous United States.
About Ultimate Home Upgrade
Ultimate Home Upgrade is an online retailer of premium home and outdoor living products, operated by We're Not Done, LLC, a registered New York business based in Troy, New York. The company carries brands including MRCOOL, Blaze, LuxCraft, Bromic, LeisureCraft, and Infratech, and ships free to the contiguous United States. Learn more at ultimatehomeupgrade.
Ultimate Home Upgrade (ultimatehomeupgrade) now carries the full LuxCraft Fine Outdoor Seating collection - 93 products including recycled plastic Adirondack chairs, HDPE porch swings, outdoor poly lumber gliders, loveseats, and deep-seating sets.
What HDPE Poly Lumber Actually Is
High-density polyethylene poly lumber is manufactured by melting and extruding recycled plastic - primarily from milk jugs and similar post-consumer packaging - into boards that look and feel similar to painted wood but behave completely differently outdoors. The material absorbs no water, contains no wood fibers that can rot or swell, and is stable from -40°F to over 140°F. The color is molded into the material itself, not painted on, which means UV exposure and years of weather exposure do not fade, chip, or peel the finish.
One pound of HDPE poly lumber diverts approximately one gallon jug of recycled plastic from landfill. LuxCraft's Dalton, Ohio facility processes millions of pounds of recycled resin annually.
The Maintenance-Free Value Proposition
The total cost of ownership calculation for outdoor furniture typically ignores maintenance labor: the annual sanding, staining, or sealing of teak and eucalyptus furniture; the seasonal application of rust-inhibiting paint on metal frames; the annual replacement of mildewed or UV-degraded cushions. For LuxCraft poly lumber furniture, the maintenance protocol is a garden hose.
"The customers who understand LuxCraft immediately are the ones who have already spent five years dealing with teak furniture," said Eric, founder of Ultimate Home Upgrade. "They know exactly what they want - something beautiful, American-made, and finished with. LuxCraft is that product. You buy it once and you're done."
Collection Highlights
The LuxCraft Fine Outdoor Seating collection available at Ultimate Home Upgrade includes the classic and plain swing lines (4-foot and 5-foot widths, starting at $694), Adirondack swing series (starting at $794), a complete glider chair and loveseat lineup, and deep-seating conversation sets. All pieces are available in over 20 standard colors with two-tone frame combinations, with lead times of three to six weeks on custom configurations.
Availability
The complete LuxCraft outdoor seating collection is available at ultimatehomeupgrade/collections/luxcraft-fine-outdoor-seating with free shipping to the contiguous United States.
About Ultimate Home Upgrade
Ultimate Home Upgrade is an online retailer of premium home and outdoor living products, operated by We're Not Done, LLC, a registered New York business based in Troy, New York. The company carries brands including MRCOOL, Blaze, LuxCraft, Bromic, LeisureCraft, and Infratech, and ships free to the contiguous United States. Learn more at ultimatehomeupgrade.
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