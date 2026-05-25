Why HR Is Being Replaced By AI And Leadership In Performance Management

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The conversation exploding across X right now is not subtle.“HR is dead.” It's not a fringe take anymore. It was supercharged by Ryan Breslow, CEO of Bolt, standing on stage and saying, without apology, that he fired his entire HR department because“they were creating problems that didn't exist.” The problems vanished the moment they were gone. This is not about one company. This is about a lie we've all been sold for decades.

AI is already replacing the HR function

The administrative theatre - policy questions, onboarding paperwork, benefits administration, compliance checklists, time-off tracking - AI handles it better, faster, cheaper, and without building an empire of self-justifying processes. It doesn't need headcount. It doesn't need meetings to justify its existence. It just works.

But technology is only part of the story. The deeper, more uncomfortable truth is this: even without AI, performance management was never HR's job.

It belongs to leaders. Real ones.

A manager who needs an HR policy and a quarterly review cycle to tell someone they're underperforming is not a manager. They're a bureaucrat in disguise. Great leaders coach in real time. They set the standard every single day. They celebrate loudly and correct immediately. They don't outsource accountability to a department that has never built the product, never shipped the feature, and never carried the P&L.

When HR inserts itself between a leader and their people, it doesn't protect anyone. It dilutes ownership. It creates a culture where problems get escalated instead of solved. Where“go talk to HR” replaces“let's figure this out and move.”

Culture is what the CEO and leadership team live, breathe, hire for, promote for, and fire for. It is the invisible operating system of the company. You cannot policy your way into belief. You cannot“train” your way into obsession. You cannot handbook your way into a team that runs through walls.

The best cultures I have ever seen were never documented by an HR team. They were modelled by leaders who refused to compromise on standards and who made it unmistakably clear what great looked like.

The rigid processes of traditional HR are not neutral. They are a layer of bureaucracy that actively slows business down.

They turn recruitment into a multi-week obstacle course designed to repel the very people you need most. They protect underperformers with process while the best quietly disengage or leave. They replace speed and trust with forms, committees, and fear of liability. They create the illusion of“people-first” while delivering process-first.

The companies that will dominate the next decade will not have traditional HR departments. They will have lean, AI-augmented People Operations that handle the essentials without becoming the main character in the story. Leaders will lead. Builders will build. Culture will be a competitive weapon, not a compliance exercise.

This is the model we are proving at Innovation City every single day. Speed as strategy. Trust as the default.“Default yes” for great people and zero tolerance for anything that gets in their way. No unnecessary layers. No bureaucracy masquerading as care.

The organisations still defending the old HR model in 2026 are not protecting their people. They are protecting a system that has already failed them.

HR is dead. Not because we stopped caring about humans, but because we finally decided that caring means removing everything that stands between extraordinary people and extraordinary work.

The future belongs to the leaders who lead, the cultures that cannot be faked, and the companies willing to kill what no longer serves the mission.

One more thing: If your HR team disappeared tomorrow, would your company get faster or slower? The answer will tell you everything you need to know.