Kuwait Police Thwart Attempt To Promote Narcotics, Arrest Suspect With Drugs

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Authorities in Kuwait arrested a suspect with suspected narcotic substances and drug distribution materials during a security patrol, the Governorate Police Directorate said.

According to officials, officers became suspicious of the individual during a field patrol and conducted a search that led to seizing several suspected prohibited substances and tools used for preparing and distributing drugs.

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Police said the confiscated items included 23 pills suspected to be the narcotic substance Lyrica, two bags containing a white substance believed to be drugs, 14 pieces suspected to be hashish, and a bag containing approximately half a kilogram of suspected marijuana.

Authorities also recovered six packs of rolling paper, three precision scales for weighing and preparing narcotics, and empty bags intended for packaging and distribution. These items indicate suspected involvement in drug promotion and trafficking.

The suspect and the seized materials have been referred to the relevant authorities for legal action. The arrest was carried out by the Security and Guards Department as part of ongoing efforts by Kuwait's Ministry of Interior to combat drug trafficking and strengthen community safety.

The Ministry of Interior said it would continue intensive security campaigns across all areas to combat drug dealers and traffickers, stressing that security personnel remain committed to protecting society and preventing narcotics from targeting young people.

The ministry also urged the public to cooperate with authorities and report suspicious activities through the emergency hotline 112.

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