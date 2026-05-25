How Gen Z In The UAE Are Reshaping Eid Al Adha Traditions With Staycations And Social Media

For many parents in the UAE, Eid Al Adha was once defined by packed living rooms, endless family visits, trays of Arabic coffee, and long afternoons spent moving from one relative's house to another.

For Gen Z, the celebrations often still begin that way, but they rarely end there.

Across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, many young residents now balance traditional Eid obligations with a more modern rhythm of celebrations, one that includes staycations, café meet-ups, coordinated outfits, beach drives, late-night outings, social media“Eid dumps,” and gatherings with close friends who have become chosen family.

“We still do the family lunch and visit relatives first,” said 22-year-old Dubai resident Noor Al Hammadi.“But after that, everyone our age disappears to meet their friends.”

She said Eid for her parents generation was largely centred around the home, while younger people tend to move between different spaces throughout the day.

“My mother's Eid was basically hosting guests from morning until night,” she said.“For us, it's more flexible. We still value family, but we also want time with our own circles.”

For many Gen Z residents, especially expats living away from extended family, friendships now play a major role in how Eid is celebrated.

Rayan Ahmed, a 24-year-old marketing executive from Sharjah, said his Eid plans usually involve a mix of family obligations followed by late-night café hopping with friends or quick staycations during the long weekend.

“Eid used to feel very formal growing up,” he said.“Now it feels more personal. We still dress up, eat together, and do all the traditions, but there's also this social aspect where friends are part of the celebration too.”

He added that social media has also transformed the atmosphere around Eid, especially among younger residents.

“People plan outfits, take photos, post TikToks, make reels, and do 'Eid dumps' after the weekend,” he said.“It's become part of the culture now.”

Beauty salons, abaya stores, hotels, and cafés across the UAE often witness a surge in younger customers ahead of Eid holidays, with many residents planning coordinated looks, bookings, and outings well before the break begins.

Some traditions, however, remain unchanged.

Morning Eid prayers, family lunches, Eidiya, and traditional meals continue to anchor celebrations across generations.

“It's not that traditions disappeared,” said Abu Dhabi-based university student Sarah Khan.“They just evolved around modern lifestyles.”

She said younger residents often split their time between relatives and friends throughout the holiday.

“My parents still expect us home in the morning,” she laughed.“That part will never change.”

Cultural observers say the shift reflects broader lifestyle changes among young people in the UAE, particularly in highly urban and multicultural cities where social circles often extend beyond family structures.

For some families, the changes have created small generational clashes.

“My grandmother still thinks we should spend the entire day visiting relatives,” said 21-year-old university student Mariam Al Kaabi.“Meanwhile, my cousins are trying to book a last-minute staycation in Ras Al Khaimah.”

Still, she believes the core meaning of Eid remains intact.

“At the end of the day, everyone still comes back home for lunch,” she said.“That's the one tradition nobody skips.”

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