Ranveer Singh Banned By Film Federation Over Don 3 Controversy

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Indian actor Ranveer Singh's spokesperson said that the actor holds "deep respect" for the film fraternity and wishes to remain "silent" after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer amid the 'Don 3' controversy.

In a note, the actor's spokesperson said, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

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It continued, "While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead."

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On Monday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer in the Don 3 matter, claiming that he failed to respond to repeated requests to appear before the body and discuss the issue, despite being sent three reminders.

The spokesperson added that the actor has chosen to practice "restraint" in the Don 3 controversy.

"He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," read the statement shared by the actor's spokesperson.

The decision comes more than a month after Farhan approached the federation with a complaint over Ranveer's exit from 'Don 3', which was announced by Excel Entertainment in August 2023, with a teaser revealing the actor as the new Don.

"The complaint was filed by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar before IFTDA on 11th April 2026, following which the matter was officially referred to FWICE for further course of action and appropriate intervention.

"In accordance with the principles of fairness, transparency, and natural justice, FWICE convened meetings to hear the matter from all concerned parties. Farhan Akhtar, along with the producer of the film. During the proceedings, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately Rs45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film," FWICE's letter read.

A press conference was also conducted by the film body regarding the whole issue. After the press meet, Indian Film and Television Directors' Association President Ashok Pandit spoke with ANI and explained what led them to take this decision.

In his complaint, Farhan alleged that Ranveer Singh withdrew from the project just three weeks before the film's unit was scheduled to leave for the shoot, resulting in significant financial losses for the production house, according to Ashoke Pandit.

"As soon as the complaint reached us, we formally registered it...Subsequently, we issued three notices to Ranveer Singh; we sent a notice every ten days, inviting him to engage with us, and also sent three reminders. However, we received absolutely no response. Since we received no response, we collectively decided to convene a press conference to apprise the industry of the decision taken by our Federation. The moment we announced the press conference, we received an email from Singh stating that this matter did not fall within our jurisdiction and that we had no authority to interfere in it. We took note of his stance and decided to proceed accordingly. Consequently, sitting together today, our Association has taken the decision to issue a 'Non-Cooperation' directive against Ranveer Singh."

Ashoke Pandit also urged producers to extend their support to the move until the dispute is formally resolved.

"This implies that none of our workers or members, across all crafts, will work on any of his projects...We have requested all producers to take a stand, to join us in solidarity, to speak out against this conduct, and to take a firm decision. We believe that this is a negative trend, a precedent that must not be allowed to take root," he explained.

Notably, the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer comes at a time when he is at the peak of his career with the blockbuster success of his Dhurandhar franchise.

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