Iran Says FIFA Promised Players Will Get World Cup Visas: Local Media

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: Iran's sports minister said FIFA has promised the country's men's football team will receive visas to play in the United States at the World Cup this summer despite the ongoing Middle East war, local media reported on Monday.

Iran's participation at the global spectacle has been in question for months because it is being co-hosted by the US, which along with Israel began bombing Iran on February 28, sparking a wider regional war.



Mexico says will host Iran during World Cup

Prime Minister holds phone call with Oman's Foreign Minister Chelsea's poor discipline is a 'problem': McFarlane

Read Also

"The FIFA president promised us that all our players would receive visas.

There is no reason why our players should not receive visas," said minister Ahmad Donyamali, quoted by local news agency ISNA.

"I hope that all the conditions will be met so that the national team can participate in the tournament in a calm and orderly manner."

The Iranian squad will now be based in Tijuana on the Mexican border with the United States during the tournament, according to the Islamic republic's football federation.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday said the country will allow Iran to be based there to avoid US visa restrictions.

Sports minister Donyamali said the World Cup hosts had an obligation to provide visas to all participating countries, including for players and backroom staff.

"In Mexico, the Iranian national team is expected to obtain multiple-entry visas issued by the United States," he said.

At the global football body's congress in Vancouver last month, president Gianni Infantino said Iran would play their World Cup games in the US as scheduled.

The Iran team are currently preparing in Antalya, southern Turkey, and some of the squad went to the US embassy in Ankara on Thursday to submit visa applications for the World Cup.

The tournament, jointly hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada, kicks off on June 11.

Iran have been drawn in Group G and will play their first two matches in Los Angeles.

They open their campaign against New Zealand on June 15 and will then face Belgium on June 21 before rounding off their group games against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

