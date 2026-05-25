BYD Enters Argentina's Top 10 Car Brands In Six Months

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Argentina · Autos

Key Facts

- Top 10 debut: BYD entered Argentina's top 10 brands in March, then climbed to ninth in April with 1,701 vehicles registered.

- Only Chinese brand: BYD is the sole China-based marque inside the ranking, displacing Nissan and pressuring Jeep.

- Against the tide: The rise came as Argentine vehicle output fell 18.6 percent to 129,867 units in the first four months.

- Policy driver: A 50,000-unit zero-tariff quota for hybrids and EVs, half reserved for Chinese brands, opened the door.

- Latin American impact: Argentina becomes the second regional market, after Brazil, where BYD scales fast through imports.

BYD has broken into Argentina's top 10 car brands less than a year after arriving, a milestone no other Chinese automaker has reached in the country, even as the wider vehicle market contracts.

How did BYD enter the top 10 car brands?

The company debuted in tenth place in March with 1,353 registrations, then rose to ninth in April with 1,701 units, according to data reported by Bloomberg Linea. That advance pushed Nissan out of the ranking and coincided with a sustained slide for Jeep, which fell to tenth in April with 1,137 units, a drop of nearly 33 percent.

The traditional leaders held the top positions throughout, with Toyota first in April at 6,691 units, followed by Volkswagen at 5,538 and Fiat at 5,021. BYD remains the only Chinese brand inside the group, and partial May figures cited by trade outlets show it climbing higher still, into sixth, ahead of Renault and Peugeot.

Why is the milestone notable for the market?

The climb runs against a broad downturn in Argentine production. Output between January and April reached 129,867 vehicles, an 18.6 percent fall from the same period of 2025, with April alone down 17.5 percent year over year, according to industry body ADEFA.

Chinese marques have gained share quickly in that contracting field, lifting their combined market weight to roughly 8 percent overall and far higher in the hybrid and electric segments where they concentrate. BYD operated about 12 dealerships at the start of 2026 and, while declining to share specific growth targets, told Bloomberg Linea it intends to keep expanding.

What policy is fueling the Chinese push?

The growth sits inside an annual quota of 50,000 hybrid and electric vehicles that can enter Argentina free of the 35 percent extra-bloc tariff, of which only half may come from Chinese brands, Economy Minister Luis Caputo specified in January. That 25,000-unit ceiling for Chinese marques represents less than 5 percent of total 2025 registrations, and the scheme drew political friction, including a public exchange between Caputo and opposition deputy Miguel Angel Pichetto. The momentum was visible in January, when BYD's own car carrier, the Changzhou, docked at Zarate with about 5,000 vehicles and an unannounced model, the plug-in hybrid Atto 2 DM-i, rated at a combined 1,100 kilometers of range under the European test cycle.

Frequently Asked Questions When did BYD enter Argentina's top 10 car brands?

BYD first reached the top 10 in March 2026, in tenth place. It climbed to ninth in April, roughly six months after beginning sales in the country.

How many vehicles did BYD register?

The brand recorded 1,353 registrations in March and 1,701 in April. Partial May data cited by trade outlets placed it as high as sixth, though the month was still in progress when those figures were compiled.

What is the zero-tariff import quota?

The government allows up to 50,000 hybrid and electric vehicles per year to enter without the 35 percent extra-bloc tariff. No more than half of that total may come from Chinese brands, a limit of 25,000 units.

Is the broader car market growing?

No. National production fell 18.6 percent in the first four months of 2026 to 129,867 units. BYD's gains came despite that contraction, underscoring how electrified imports are reshaping demand.

Which BYD models sell in Argentina?

The local lineup includes the Dolphin Mini, Yuan Pro and Song Pro, joined this year by the plug-in hybrid Atto 2 DM-i. The Dolphin Mini and Yuan Pro account for the bulk of the brand's fully electric sales.

Connected Coverage

BYD's gains track Argentina's wider market opening under Milei, also visible in the route competition detailed in our coverage of new Spain-Argentina flights, and in the investor mood traced in our reporting on the Argentine market rally.

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