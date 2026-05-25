US-Canada Intel: Travel Record, Warsh Fed - Rio Times

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A record 45 million Americans travelled over the Memorial Day weekend even as gas prices hit four-year highs, marking the unofficial start of summer with markets and government closed for the holiday. The Federal Reserve opens its Warsh era as bond traders price a 2026 rate path ahead of a heavy data week. New federal student loans narrow to two repayment plans from July. In Canada, Carney advanced the country's first sovereign wealth fund and welcomed FIFA to Ottawa. Today's USA and Canada intelligence brief tracks six domestic decisions shaping the week.

01 · USA - Record 45 Million Travel for Memorial Day Despite Four-Year-High Gas Prices

A record 45 million Americans travelled at least 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day weekend, AAA projected, with 39.1 million driving - 87% of the total - and 3.66 million flying, surpassing both last year's 44.8 million and the 2019 figure. The holiday marks the unofficial start of summer, with markets, banks, and federal offices closed Monday.

Gas prices reached their highest Memorial Day level since 2022, with the national average around $4.50 a gallon, about $1.38 above a year earlier. California led at $6.14 and Mississippi was lowest at $4.01; every state crossed $4 and seven topped $5. Yet travel demand held: Bank of America and Mastercard analysts described“demand reshuffling rather than softening,” with households trading down to shorter trips rather than cancelling. GasBuddy's summer forecast points to a $4.80 national average, framing the consumer's value-focused calibration as the season opens.

02 · USA - Fed Opens Warsh Era as Bond Market Prices 2026 Rate Path

The Federal Reserve opens its Kevin Warsh era as bond investors bet the new chair will prioritise the central bank's inflation-fighting credibility, with the Treasury market pricing a 2026 rate path ahead of a heavy data week. Warsh succeeds Jerome Powell, who remains on the Board of Governors after his chairmanship ended.

The week ahead is dense with signals: Tuesday brings the Conference Board consumer-confidence index, the FHFA House Price Index, and Dallas Fed manufacturing; Thursday the PCE Price Index, personal income and spending, jobless claims, the second GDP read, and new-home sales. Warsh was nominated with the expectation he would press for rate cuts, having argued AI-driven productivity gains could justify easing. The crosscurrent is whether persistent price pressure forces a neutral or hiking bias instead, a tension that frames the rate path into the June FOMC.

03 · USA - New Federal Student Loans Narrow to Two Repayment Plans From July

The federal student-loan system narrows sharply from July 1, 2026, with new borrowers limited to two repayment options: a Standard Plan with fixed payments over 10 to 25 years, and the new Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP), an income-driven approach setting payments at 1% to 10% of adjusted gross income, or a flat $10 a month for low earners, with forgiveness after 30 years.

The overhaul, tied to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed last July, sunsets the existing PAYE and Income-Contingent Repayment plans by July 1, 2028, leaving RAP as the only income-driven option for loans disbursed after July 2026. Income-Based Repayment remains available only for earlier loans, and Parent PLUS loans are excluded from RAP entirely. The change reshapes the repayment landscape for millions of future borrowers, a structural shift in the federal education-finance system.

04 · CANADA - Carney Advances Canada Strong Fund, the Country's First Sovereign Wealth Fund

Prime Minister Mark Carney's government advanced the Canada Strong Fund, the country's first sovereign wealth fund, set to be created as a new arm's-length entity reporting through the Minister of Finance and National Revenue under the Spring Economic Update 2026. A dedicated transition office will engage market participants and regulators to finalise the fund's governance, investment mandate, and structure.

A central feature is a retail investment product allowing individual Canadian investors to participate in the country's growth and share in its financial returns, a novel design distinguishing the fund from traditional commodity-funded sovereign vehicles. Over time, the government will consider additional capital sources, including unlocking the full value of federal assets. The fund signals Ottawa's intent to channel domestic savings into national growth, with further detail on its mandate promised in the coming months.

05 · CANADA - Carney Welcomes FIFA to Ottawa Ahead of Co-Hosted World Cup

Prime Minister Carney welcomed FIFA president Gianni Infantino to Ottawa ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by Canada alongside the United States and Mexico, in a meeting underscoring the tournament's economic and logistical significance for the host cities. The visit positioned the federal government at the centre of preparations for the marquee event.

The World Cup's arrival in Toronto and Vancouver is expected to deliver a significant economic boost, with the influx of visitors creating opportunities ranging from hospitality to side gigs in the host cities. The tournament represents one of the largest events Canada has co-hosted, drawing global attention and tourism revenue. The preparations frame a near-term growth catalyst for the urban economies, feeding into the domestic activity picture through the summer.

06 · USA - OBBBA Fiscal Cliffs Loom as Midterm Pressure Builds

A series of fiscal pressure points is converging on Washington as the 2026 midterms approach, with the One Big Beautiful Bill Act's longer-term fiscal cliff, a 2026 deadline to reauthorise the Highway Trust Fund, and a narrowing window to address Social Security's long-term financing all demanding attention. Lawmakers face mounting pressure to make tax pledges that could constrain their fiscal flexibility.

The convergence frames the domestic policy backdrop against which the Warsh-era Fed, the student-loan overhaul, and consumer-spending dynamics unfold. Trade policy remains unsettled following the Supreme Court's February ruling against the emergency-powers tariffs, adding uncertainty for firms. The interplay of these structural fiscal questions and the midterm calendar frames the governance trajectory into the second half.

The Read

Six domestic decisions shape the week. A record 45 million Americans travelled for Memorial Day despite four-year-high gas prices. The Fed opens its Warsh era as bond traders price a 2026 rate path ahead of a heavy data week. New federal student loans narrow to two repayment plans from July. Canada's Carney advances the country's first sovereign wealth fund. Carney welcomes FIFA to Ottawa ahead of the co-hosted World Cup. OBBBA fiscal cliffs loom as midterm pressure builds.

Tue · May 26 · Conference Board consumer confidence, FHFA House Price Index Thu · May 28 · PCE Price Index, second GDP read, new-home sales Jul 1 · New student-loan repayment plans take effect Coming months · Canada Strong Fund mandate and structure detail Jun 16-17 · FOMC June - first under Warsh 2026 · Highway Trust Fund reauthorisation deadline

What to WatchCoverage Tease

Today's Dossier opens with the Editor's Leader on the consumer-and-policy crosscurrents defining the week. The Deep Dive maps three scenarios for the Warsh-era Fed and the rate path through Q3. The Country and Sector Risk Dashboard recalibrates ten domestic threads. Trade and Positioning anchors eight active calls. Power Players names five principals.

FAQ

What does record Memorial Day travel signal?

A record 45 million Americans travelled despite four-year-high gas prices near $4.50 a gallon, with analysts describing“demand reshuffling rather than softening” as households trade down to shorter trips. For LATAM allocators, the resilient-but-value-focused US consumer frames the discretionary-demand and travel-sector read relevant to cross-border consumer and tourism exposure through the summer.

Why does the Warsh-era Fed matter?

The Fed opens under Kevin Warsh with bond traders pricing a 2026 rate path, the tension being whether price pressure forces a neutral or hiking bias against the rate-cut expectations that accompanied his nomination. For LATAM allocators, the US rate path is the key anchor for EM-FX and rate positioning across BRL, MXN, and the broader Latin American curve into the June FOMC.

How significant is the Canada Strong Fund?

Canada's first sovereign wealth fund, with a novel retail investment product, signals Ottawa's intent to channel domestic savings into national growth. For LATAM allocators, the Canadian sovereign-fund model is a notable public-investment-vehicle development relevant to the regional debate over state investment funds and domestic-capital mobilisation.

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