CBSE Shares Correct Answer Sheet With Vedant After Review Row

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) rectified its earlier mistake of sharing a different answer sheet for an evaluation review requested by an examinee, and provided the correct one on Monday.

“Attaching the correct answer sheet screenshots here for your reference. We will still apply for re-evaluation of this answer sheet after checking this sheet more closely, since they have slashed my marks even when the answer is correct,” student Vedant Shrivastava posted on his X handle.

The CBSE had earlier admitted to a serious error in its new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system after the Class 12 student was mistakenly sent another candidate's Physics answer sheet.

The episode has raised broader questions about the reliability of CBSE's digital evaluation process following serious flaws reported in the new system.

It has sparked a nationwide debate on transparency and fairness in digital evaluation, raising broader concerns about systemic reliability.

Vedant applied for a photocopy of his Physics answer sheet on May 19 after receiving what he believed were unexpectedly low marks.

Four days later, he posted on X that the sheet CBSE emailed him did not match his handwriting and was clearly another student's.

“I am a CBSE Class 12 student. After receiving unexpectedly low marks in Physics, we applied for photocopies of my answer sheets through the CBSE re-evaluation process. Today we received the copies. And I am shattered because the Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE is not mine,” he had shared in a social media post on Saturday.

The post went viral, garnering over 3.5 million views and 48,000 likes, sparking outrage among students and parents.

CBSE quickly announced that the matter was being handled on“top priority”, assigning a dedicated team to investigate.

On Monday, CBSE emailed Vedant his correct Physics answer sheet and confirmed that his result would be revised after re-evaluation.

The Board reached out to Vedant's family, assuring them that the error would be corrected and that his marks would be updated.

Since OSM was introduced this year to digitise evaluation, where answer scripts are scanned and marked onscreen rather than manually, there have been complaints of lower marks than students' performance in competitive exams like JEE.

Technical glitches were also reported on the website, including fluctuating fees for answer sheet photocopies.

There were also allegations of blurred scanned copies and portal crashes during re-evaluation requests.

The controversy has put CBSE's post-result verification and re-evaluation process under fresh scrutiny, with questions over the reliability of document-sharing and evaluation procedures.

There were also reports that Vedant and his family faced online trolling after the issue was raised on social media.

However, the Board had promised to update both the photocopy records and Vedant's marks.

CBSE is yet to issue an official public statement on the specific allegations at the time of writing.