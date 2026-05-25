Chad Extends State Of Emergency In Lake Province

MENAFN - IANS) Yaounde, May 25 (IANS) The Chadian parliament on Monday approved the extension of the state of emergency in Lake Province for a period of three months.

During an extraordinary plenary session of both the National Assembly and the Senate, lawmakers adopted the resolution with 237 votes in favour, zero against, and zero abstentions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chadian Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation, Limane Mahamat, said that the extension is necessary amid continued armed incursions, terrorist acts, and cross-border movements that threaten the stability of the Lake Chad Basin.

The measure aims to strengthen the operational capabilities of the defence and security forces, facilitate requisitions, and tighten controls on movement to better respond to security threats in the region, he said.

"As part of the implementation of our measures in Lake Province, we have requested that herders not frequent the areas declared high-security zones," Mahamat added.

Chad has declared a 20-day state of emergency in the Lake Province on May 8, following terrorist attacks by Boko Haram militants on soldiers.

According to a statement released by the country's army, the emergency measure will run from midnight on May 7 to midnight on May 27.

The statement urged officials and security forces to take "all necessary measures" to ensure the safety of people and their property during the period

"Violations of measures taken under the state of emergency are punishable in accordance with applicable laws. The measures taken pursuant to this decree cease to have effect upon the termination of the state of emergency," the statement said.

Twenty-three Chadian soldiers were killed and 26 others injured earlier this month in an assault by Boko Haram militants on the Barka Tolorom island military base in the province.

"I express the nation's deepest condolences, and to the wounded soldiers receiving care, I wish a speedy recovery," Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno said in a message posted on his social media platforms after visiting the injured soldiers in a hospital.