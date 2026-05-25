QU, Qatar Shell Celebrate Achievements Of The Third Cohort Of 'Shell Intilaaqah'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU), in partnership with Qatar Shell, celebrated the achievements of the third cohort of the“Shell Intilaaqah – Qatar” programme in a ceremony that reflects inspiring stories of resilience, growth, and the rediscovery of potential.

The programme welcomed 119 students and focused on developing entrepreneurial skills and fostering innovative thinking through a practical learning environment that empowered participants to turn their ideas into implementable projects.

Throughout the programme, participants experienced the true meaning of commitment and learned how challenges can become opportunities for growth. Amid evolving realities and rapid change, a distinct spirit emerged, one defined by resilience, adaptability, and the ability to create opportunities even in the most challenging circumstances.

In his remarks, Dr Ibrahim al-Kaabi, executive vice president for Academic Affairs at QU, highlighted the deeper significance of the experience, stating:“What we have witnessed in this cohort goes beyond the concept of training or qualification; it represents a genuine shift in mindset that shaped a new level of awareness among students.

“Our students have proved that challenges do not limit ambition, but rather reshape it in a more mature and meaningful way. Today, we are not just celebrating the graduation of students, but we are witnessing the beginning of journeys that carry real potential for impact.”

Rashid al-Sulaiti, deputy general manager of Qatar Shell, emphasised the defining strength that set this cohort apart to transform challenges into opportunities, saying:“At Qatar Shell, we believe true entrepreneurship reveals itself most clearly in times of challenge, and this cohort proved exactly that. What stood out was not only their commitment, but also their ability to think differently, adapt quickly, and act with purpose. These are the qualities that define future leaders, and we are proud to support their journey.”

The ceremony also featured inspiring stories from participants, who reflected on how the programme transformed their self-perception and equipped them with the tools and confidence to begin their entrepreneurial journeys, even before they had all the answers.

These reflections represented more than testimonials of a temporary experience; they conveyed a genuine transformation in mindset and perspective toward the future.

“Shell Intilaaqah – Qatar,” part of the global Shell LiveWIRE initiative, continues to evolve beyond a programme. It is a platform for transformation, one that shapes mindset, unlocks potential, and empowers individuals who don't wait for opportunities but create them.

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