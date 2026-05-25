Iteller Launches Crypto-To-Fiat, Virtual Card, And Global Payout Platform

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including crypto stocks issues commentary from iTeller on the launch of its crypto-to-fiat platform combining crypto deposits, virtual cards, and global payouts.

Dubai, UAE - May 24, 2026 - iTeller, a fintech platform for practical digital asset payments, today announced the launch of its crypto-to-fiat platform, combining crypto deposits, virtual cards, and global payouts for eligible individuals and businesses. The platform is designed to help users convert crypto to fiat, access a crypto virtual card, and send or receive global payouts across selected corridors, subject to onboarding and regulatory review.

The launch reflects growing demand for digital asset payments that connect stablecoin payments with usable fiat outcomes. Rather than focusing on speculation, iTeller is positioning its fintech platform around practical payment access, local currency settlement, and responsible cross border payments.

Introducing iTeller's Crypto-to-Fiat Platform

iTeller allows users to deposit USDT, USDC, BTC, and ETH into a secure account and convert supported assets into fiat currencies where corridors are available. The platform supports selected payment flows such as crypto to EUR, GBP, AED, and AUD, depending on jurisdiction, compliance checks, payout route, and partner availability.

Users can convert crypto to fiat and send funds directly to supported destinations, including bank accounts, cards, or other approved endpoints. The service is intended to reduce reliance on legacy foreign exchange processes, intermediary banks, unclear exchange rates, and hidden fees where possible, while maintaining clear onboarding and transaction review.

The platform is built for individuals, freelancers in the gig economy, remote work professionals, and businesses that need to manage digital asset payments, international payments, and practical access to local currency.

The Problem: Moving from Crypto to Fiat and Global Payouts

Many crypto users can move USDT or USDC quickly on-chain, but still face delays when converting assets into local currencies or sending international payouts. The last mile often depends on traditional banking, wire transfers, local rails, business days, and manual review by financial institutions.

Global brands, contractors, affiliates, and suppliers increasingly need predictable ways to receive global payouts, pay vendors, and settle funds across multiple countries. Global payouts are cross-border payments made by businesses to suppliers, contractors, affiliates, and partners in local currencies, facilitating international business operations.

The global payouts market is projected to exceed $156 trillion annually, with the B2B segment valued at over $1.2 trillion in 2025, growing at approximately 9% per year. At the same time, the average cost of sending $200 internationally is around 6.2%, which is more than double the G20's target of 3%, highlighting the need for improved payout solutions.

How iTeller Addresses Crypto-to-Fiat and Global Payout Challenges

iTeller brings crypto deposits, crypto-to-fiat conversion, payment processing, and multi-corridor payouts into one payout platform. Instead of moving between exchanges, brokers, digital wallet providers, and traditional banking portals, eligible users can manage more of the payment journey from one account.

A typical user may deposit USDT, convert it into EUR at displayed exchange rates, and request a bank transfer to an approved recipient. A business may use USDC balances to pay vendors in GBP or AED, where corridors are live and approved, while reducing manual work around currency conversion and reconciliation.

iTeller is designed to work with local payment rails and international rails depending on the payout route. This can support bank transfer flows, local rails, mobile wallets, real time payment systems, and other payment methods where supported.

Key Services Available on the iTeller Platform

iTeller's services are organized around practical digital asset use: funding an account, converting value, spending with cards, and making payments to recipients in supported markets.

Crypto Deposits (USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH)

Users can fund an iTeller account by depositing USDT, USDC, BTC, and ETH. Deposits are the starting point for accessing global payouts, crypto-to-fiat services, OTC support, and virtual cards.

For example, a freelancer may receive project funds in USDT, while a business may consolidate BTC and ETH before requesting operational payouts. Deposit addresses are generated within a secure, KYC-verified account environment.

Crypto-to-Fiat Conversion

Users can convert crypto to fiat inside their iTeller account at clearly presented exchange rates. Example flows may include USDT to bank account in EUR, or converting USDC into AED or GBP for payout, where approved corridors are enabled.

OTC services are best for converting exceptionally large amounts of cryptocurrency to avoid market impact. iTeller supports OTC assistance for eligible users who require structured handling for higher transaction amount needs.

Crypto-Funded Virtual Cards

iTeller offers a crypto virtual card product funded by users' digital asset balances after conversion into supported fiat currencies. The iTeller virtual card can support online purchases, software subscriptions, ad platforms, and everyday business expenses where card networks and issuer rules permit. Availability may vary by country and is subject to KYC, issuer requirements, and regulatory requirements.

This product reflects a broader move from simply holding crypto to using digital assets for practical, compliant payments.

Global Payouts and International Payment Options

iTeller enables eligible users and businesses to send payouts to recipients in different countries through supported local and international payment options. Recipients may receive funds into local bank accounts, mobile wallets, or other supported endpoints, depending on the payout infrastructure in the relevant market.

For businesses, iTeller can support mass payments, mass payouts, creator payouts, cross border payouts, and the ability to send funds directly to approved beneficiaries. Features such as bank account details, real time tracking, fee structure visibility, and multi currency support help users save time when making international payments.

CEO Perspective

Mohammad Taher Khayami, CEO of iTeller, commented on the launch:

"Many individuals and businesses already use stablecoins, but they still need practical tools to move from crypto into local currencies, pay internationally, and manage day-to-day spending. iTeller was built to make crypto to fiat access more structured, with global payout platform capabilities, virtual cards, and clear payment workflows. We are focused on responsible digital asset payments, transparent exchange rates, clear fees, and compliance-led onboarding. Our goal is to help users participate in the global economy without creating unrealistic expectations or bypassing regulatory obligations."

Compliance, KYC, and Secure Account Experience

iTeller operates with a focus on compliance, including KYC onboarding, AML monitoring, sanctions screening, transaction screening, and secure account access. Access to certain fiat corridors, higher limits, business features, and global coverage depends on successful onboarding and ongoing review.

Tax liability arises from every conversion between cryptocurrency and fiat currency in most jurisdictions. Proper planning for taxes involves documenting transaction dates and values due to capital gains tax obligations.

The Growing Role of Stablecoins in Global Money Movement

Stablecoin payments using USDT and USDC are increasingly used for cross border settlement, contractor payments, and digital commerce. Businesses and freelancers may receive external funds in stablecoins, then rely on compliant off-ramp services to reach bank accounts or a digital wallet in local currency.

Stablecoins can reduce dependency on some correspondent banking flows, but they do not remove the need for compliant off-ramps, tax records, or regulated payment rails.

Use Cases: Individuals, Freelancers, and Businesses

A freelancer can receive global crypto payouts in USDT, convert funds into local currency, and request payout to approved bank accounts. A small business can use iTeller to pay vendors in multiple currencies, including EUR, GBP, AED, or AUD, where supported. A platform can use payout workflows to send payouts to creators, contractors, or affiliates in selected countries.

About iTeller

iTeller is a fintech and crypto payments platform focused on crypto deposits, global payouts, selected on-ramp and off-ramp services, OTC support, and crypto-funded virtual cards. The platform supports digital assets including USDT, USDC, BTC, and ETH for eligible users. iTeller serves individuals, professionals, high-volume clients, and businesses that need to send payouts, receive international payouts, access crypto to fiat services, and manage practical digital asset payment flows. Services are subject to compliance review, regional availability, and applicable regulatory requirements.

Interested users can visit to review supported assets, onboarding requirements, and available payment corridors.

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