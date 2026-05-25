DIBF Changing Perceptions About Books

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Sana Publishing House drew strong public attention at the recently concluded 35th Doha International Book Fair (DIBF) with its diverse range of publications, while writer Khawla Abdullah al-Bahr launched her debut book Emotional Nourishment before large crowds of visitors.

The publishing house adopted the slogan“The Journey of Book Discovery Begins in Qatar” for DIBF 2026.

Al-Bahr told Gulf Times that the DIBF brought together a distinguished group of intellectuals and attracted an unprecedented turnout, encouraging readers to explore the world of books and culture further.

“For us at Sana Publishing House, the days were wonderful, with a large turnout. Visitors' perceptions of books began to change,” she said, noting that she encouraged many visitors to read more and even trained some in speed-reading and concise reading techniques.

Speaking about Emotional Nourishment, al-Bahr said the book focuses on the psychological aspects of health and well-being.

She explained that many illnesses stem from psychological causes and that improving one's mental state can help prevent sickness.

The book also explores the differences between emotional, psychological and physical hunger, offering readers an in-depth discussion of these concepts.

Meanwhile, Mediterranean Publishers general manager Imed Azali said visitor turnout increased steadily throughout the exhibition.

He said that their publications are entirely Tunisian, representing Mediterranean Publishing House, partner publishers and leading Tunisian universities.

The collection includes works on history, literature, linguistics, sociology, philosophy and translation, as well as publications from the House of Wisdom and the Tunis Institute of Translation, reflecting Tunisia's cultural identity.

He added that one of the pavilion's most popular titles was the Korean WHY series, which attracted strong interest from parents seeking alternatives to children's excessive use of phones and tablets.

According to Azali, the series has sold more than 86mn copies in the Republic of Korea, making it one of the world's best-selling book series, while the Arabic edition is printed in China.

DIBF Book Fair QATAR reading culture