Parl Panel On Telecom Qos India To Host Key ITU 2030 Conference

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology is scheduled to meet on May 26 to discuss various aspects of the telecom sector. The meeting will commence at 11:00 AM at the Parliament House Annexe (PHA) in the national capital. The agenda of the meeting includes briefing by the representatives of the Ministry of Communications (Department of Telecommunications) and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on the Subject 'Quality of Service (QoS) Standards and Consumer Protection in Telecom Sector' with special focus on Net Neutrality relating to the Department of Telecommunications (Ministry of Communications).

India Strengthens Position in Global Telecom

India strengthened its position in global telecom and digital policy discussions during the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council 2026 meeting held in Geneva from April 28 to May 8, with the country securing support for hosting the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-2030), according to the Ministry of Communications.

An Indian delegation led by Mukesh Kumar, Deputy Director General (International Relations), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), participated in the meeting along with the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations office in Geneva. During the Council proceedings, India formally presented its proposal to host the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in 2030. The ITU Council accepted the proposal, marking a significant step in India's growing role in shaping global telecom and digital governance. The proposal is expected to be formally approved during the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar, in November this year.

The Indian delegation also participated in discussions on key issues related to global telecommunications and digital cooperation, including ITU regional presence, ITU membership, and the organisation of ITU events. As part of its outreach efforts for upcoming ITU elections, India hosted a networking reception at the ITU premises on April 30, which saw participation from representatives of 69 member states. (ANI)

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