Adnoc Fleet Keeps Gulf Cargoes Moving Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co is moving oil, gas and refined fuel cargoes out of the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz using ships linked to its own logistics network, keeping a limited export channel open while one of the world's most important energy corridors remains under severe strain.

Ship-tracking data indicates that vessels associated with ADNOC Logistics & Services have crossed or approached the waterway despite heightened military risk, intermittent vessel-signal gaps and the presence of Iranian naval forces and US warships in surrounding waters. The movements point to a controlled but risky effort to preserve export commitments at a time when commercial traffic through Hormuz remains far below normal levels.

One of the clearest examples is the LNG carrier Al Hamra, operated by ADNOC Logistics & Services, which was tracked heading towards western India with a loaded cargo after a period in which its public location signal was unavailable. The vessel had earlier been seen empty near the eastern entrance of Hormuz, underscoring the difficulty of tracing exact movements in a high-risk shipping zone where ships may reduce visibility for security reasons.

The activity follows other Gulf cargo movements involving crude grades such as Das and Upper Zakum, which are traditionally loaded inside the Gulf. Some cargoes have been moved through ship-to-ship transfers or alternative loading arrangements outside the waterway, including areas off Fujairah and Sohar. These arrangements allow ADNOC to meet contractual obligations while reducing the need for buyers' vessels to enter deeper into the Gulf. The strategy reflects the growing operational importance of ADNOC's shipping arm. ADNOC Logistics & Services operates and charters more than 600 vessels and has expanded its gas-carrier fleet to support Abu Dhabi's plans for higher LNG and energy-product exports. The company reported first-quarter EBITDA of $368 million and net profit of $222 million, with stronger shipping rates helping offset disruption linked to Hormuz. See also War cover widens for Gulf cargo See also War cover widens for Gulf cargo Hormuz remains a narrow but decisive passage for global energy markets. The waterway connects Gulf producers with customers in Asia, Europe and beyond, handling roughly a fifth of global oil and petroleum-product consumption and about a fifth of LNG trade. Qatar and the UAE remain especially exposed on the gas side, while Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain have limited practical alternatives for seaborne exports. The UAE has one structural advantage over many neighbours: its crude export route to Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman, outside the Strait of Hormuz. That route gives Abu Dhabi a partial bypass for Murban crude, though it does not fully solve the challenge for offshore grades, LNG and other products loaded inside the Gulf. A newer pipeline expansion project intended to increase export capacity outside Hormuz is under way, but it is not yet available to absorb the full pressure of disrupted maritime flows. ADNOC's latest shipping patterns show how state energy companies are adapting to an environment in which conventional tanker movements can expose vessels, cargoes and crews to military or political risk. Automatic identification system gaps, indirect routing and off-Gulf transfers are becoming part of the operational playbook, though they also raise transparency concerns for insurers, traders and regulators attempting to assess supply flows. The market impact has been uneven. Oil prices have moved sharply on signs of either disruption or reopening, while physical traders have had to account for longer voyages, higher war-risk premiums and uncertainty over whether cargoes will load or discharge on schedule. LNG buyers in South Asia and East Asia have been watching Gulf vessel departures closely because Qatar and Abu Dhabi remain critical suppliers to power utilities and industrial users. See also Space42 lifts satellite phone ambitions See also Space42 lifts satellite phone ambitions